Who Is Shreyasi Singh? The BJP MLA In Bihar Trending On Social Media

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Nov 2025 02:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Shreyasi Singh, the BJP MLA from Jamui, was sworn in as a minister in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s cabinet. Singh, who entered electoral politics in 2020, secured a decisive win in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly elections, defeating RJD candidate Shamshad Alam by over 54,000 votes.

With the NDA returning to power in Bihar, Nitish Kumar took oath as chief minister for a record tenth term. The alliance achieved a sweeping victory, winning 202 of the 243 Assembly seats. The BJP emerged as the single largest party with 89 seats, closely trailed by the JD(U) with 85.

An accomplished athlete and Arjuna Award-winning shooter, Singh comes from a prominent political family. Her father, the late Digvijay Singh, was a Union minister, and her mother, Putul Kumari, is a former MP. After joining the BJP in 2020, she won her maiden election by defeating RJD’s Vijay Prakash Yadav by 41,049 votes. Her latest, even bigger victory has further strengthened the BJP’s foothold in Jamui.

Before entering politics, Singh had a distinguished sporting career. She clinched Gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast and won Silver at the 2014 edition in Glasgow. She also represented India at the 2013 Trap Shooting World Cup in Acapulco, Mexico.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who campaigned for her during the elections, hailed her as someone who has already won “gold” for India and would now bring “gold” to Jamui through development, adding that she would serve as the “voice of Jamui and Bihar.”

Bihar Ministers List 2025

A total of 26 legislators took oath as ministers in the new BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Thursday. 

The swearing-in ceremony began at 11:30 am. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and several other senior leaders were present at the event. In the new cabinet, 14 ministers are from the BJP, 8 from JD(U), and 1 each from HAM and RLM, while 2 ministers have been inducted from LJP (Ram Vilas).

Published at : 20 Nov 2025 01:40 PM (IST)
