'Better To Focus On Responsibilities...': India Pushes Back After Mamdani Writes Note To Umar Khalid
The Ministry of External Affairs stated public officials should respect the judiciary's independence in democratic nations and avoid expressing personal biases.
India on Friday firmly responded to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani after he wrote a note expressing solidarity with jailed activist Umar Khalid, saying public representatives must respect the independence of the judiciary in other democratic nations.
The reaction came days after Mamdani, who is of Indian origin, handed over a handwritten message to Khalid’s parents during a meeting in the United States in December, drawing attention to the activist’s prolonged incarceration.
India Cautions Against ‘Personal Prejudices’
Asked about the development at the Ministry of External Affairs’ weekly media briefing, spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said such gestures were inappropriate for those holding public office.
“We expect public representatives to be respectful of the independence of the judiciary in other democracies,” Jaiswal said. “Expressing personal prejudices does not behove those in office. Instead of such comments, it would be better to focus on the responsibilities entrusted to them.”
In his note, Mamdani had referred to Khalid’s reflections on bitterness, writing that he often thought about the activist’s words and the “importance of not letting it consume oneself”.
Background Of Umar Khalid Case
Umar Khalid has remained in jail since his arrest by Delhi Police in September 2020. He was charged under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the communal violence that erupted in northeast Delhi in February 2020.
The clashes, which occurred amid protests for and against the Citizenship Amendment Act, claimed 53 lives and left hundreds injured or displaced. Police have alleged the violence was part of a larger conspiracy aimed at defaming the central government.
Earlier this week, the Supreme Court denied bail to Khalid as well as Sharjeel Imam, another activist accused in the same case, prolonging their incarceration more than four years after their arrests.
Frequently Asked Questions
What was India's response to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's note for Umar Khalid?
Why was activist Umar Khalid arrested and what is he charged with?
Umar Khalid was arrested in September 2020 and charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. This is in connection with the communal violence in northeast Delhi in February 2020.
Has Umar Khalid been granted bail?
No, the Supreme Court recently denied bail to Umar Khalid. He has been incarcerated for over four years since his arrest.
What was the context of the communal violence in northeast Delhi in February 2020?
The violence occurred during protests for and against the Citizenship Amendment Act. It resulted in 53 deaths and numerous injuries or displacements.