Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India on Friday firmly responded to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani after he wrote a note expressing solidarity with jailed activist Umar Khalid, saying public representatives must respect the independence of the judiciary in other democratic nations.

The reaction came days after Mamdani, who is of Indian origin, handed over a handwritten message to Khalid’s parents during a meeting in the United States in December, drawing attention to the activist’s prolonged incarceration.

India Cautions Against ‘Personal Prejudices’

Asked about the development at the Ministry of External Affairs’ weekly media briefing, spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said such gestures were inappropriate for those holding public office.

“We expect public representatives to be respectful of the independence of the judiciary in other democracies,” Jaiswal said. “Expressing personal prejudices does not behove those in office. Instead of such comments, it would be better to focus on the responsibilities entrusted to them.”

In his note, Mamdani had referred to Khalid’s reflections on bitterness, writing that he often thought about the activist’s words and the “importance of not letting it consume oneself”.

Background Of Umar Khalid Case

Umar Khalid has remained in jail since his arrest by Delhi Police in September 2020. He was charged under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the communal violence that erupted in northeast Delhi in February 2020.

The clashes, which occurred amid protests for and against the Citizenship Amendment Act, claimed 53 lives and left hundreds injured or displaced. Police have alleged the violence was part of a larger conspiracy aimed at defaming the central government.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court denied bail to Khalid as well as Sharjeel Imam, another activist accused in the same case, prolonging their incarceration more than four years after their arrests.