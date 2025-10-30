When Can Delhi Expect Next Cloud Seeding Attempt? IIT Kanpur Director Responds

A day after two failed attempts to trigger artificial rain, IIT Kanpur Director Manindra Agrawal has said that cloud seeding operations in Delhi will resume only when the moisture content in clouds reaches at least 40–50%.

His remarks come after the Delhi government temporarily halted the trials on Wednesday, citing low moisture levels in the atmosphere.

Speaking to ANI, Agrawal explained that there was no forecast for such high moisture content on October 30, but expressed optimism that suitable conditions might develop within the next three to four days.

“We are hoping for a cloud cover over the next four to five days and have kept the aircraft ready in Meerut so that we can fly at short notice. Most operations will be limited to the eastern and northern parts of Delhi since we can’t enter the west or south due to the airport, or central Delhi because of the VIP zone,” Agrawal said.

He added that the success of the process depends not just on humidity but also on wind speed and direction, which determine where the clouds move.

“I understand people’s disappointment, everyone was hoping it would rain. All I can say is that we’ll keep trying and hope for good cloud cover so that we can make it rain,” he said.

Two Failed Trials and a Costly Start

Earlier this week, two cloud seeding trials were conducted jointly by the Delhi government and IIT Kanpur in an effort to produce artificial rainfall. Two aircraft, each fitted with salt-based and silver iodide flares, took off from Meerut and hovered over northwestern Delhi on Tuesday. Despite the effort, no rainfall occurred.

According to IIT Kanpur, the cost of the two trials amounted to ₹60 lakh, while government data shows the total expenditure reached around ₹1.28 crore for both attempts combined.

The Delhi Cabinet had approved the cloud seeding project in May, allocating ₹3.21 crore for five trials, each estimated to cost about ₹64 lakh.

More Trials Ahead

Despite the initial setback, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that the government remains committed to the initiative and plans to conduct 9–10 more trials in the coming days, depending on weather conditions.

For now, the skies over Delhi hold both hope and uncertainty, as scientists and officials wait for the right mix of clouds and moisture to turn this ambitious experiment into a downpour.