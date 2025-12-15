Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDraft Voter List Under SIR By Tomorrow: Missing Your Name? Here’s What You Must Do

Draft Voter List Under SIR By Tomorrow: Missing Your Name? Here’s What You Must Do

Draft voter list under SIR to be released by Tuesday noon; 58 lakh names likely excluded, says EC observer. The draft list is already visible on the BLO app.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Dec 2025 08:19 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The draft voter list prepared under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) will be available by 12 noon on Tuesday, officials said. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are receiving the draft lists from the District Magistrate’s office on Monday night, and voters will be able to check their names on voter.eci.gov.in, ECI Net, or directly at their respective booths.

Political parties will receive soft copies from the Chief Electoral Officer’s (CEO) office and hard copies from district offices. The draft list is already visible on the BLO app, showing the total number of voters and details of exclusions.

How Voters Can Verify Names

A total of 7,08,16,631 voter names are set to be published. If a voter’s name is missing, they can collect Form 6 from the booth, submit it along with Annexure Form 4, and attach address and birth-related documents. The concerned individual must also appear for a hearing if notified. According to Subrata Gupta, who is a Special Roll Observer of the Election Commission, about 58 lakh names are likely to be left out of the draft voter list.

Discrepencies In Over 1 Crore Names

Speaking to ABP Ananda ahead of the release, Gupta said that in addition to these, discrepancies have been found in around 1.36 crore names, which will be verified through error checks and hearings. He noted that exclusions are generally higher in urban areas than in rural regions.

As per official data, 58,20,898 names have been excluded from the draft list, including 12,20,038 missing voters, 24,16,852 deceased voters, 19,88,076 transferred voters, and 1,38,328 fake entries. 

Also read
Published at : 15 Dec 2025 08:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
NDA Election WEst Bengal SIR BLO
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Delhi NCR
Government Issues Major Update For Delhi Schools As Pollution Levels Rise
Delhi Govt Shifts Classes Up to Class 5 Online As AQI Worsens
India
Pahalgam Terror Attack: NIA Names Lashkar Commander Sajid Jatt As Mastermind, Files Chargesheet
Pahalgam Terror Attack: NIA Names Lashkar Commander Sajid Jatt As Mastermind, Files Chargesheet
News
PM Modi Arrives In Jordan, Receives Ceremonial Welcome & Meets Indian Diaspora
PM Modi Arrives In Jordan, Receives Ceremonial Welcome & Meets Indian Diaspora
News
Watch: Amit Shah Welcomes Nitin Nabin As BJP Working President At Party HQ
Watch: Amit Shah Welcomes Nitin Nabin As BJP Working President At Party HQ
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Chirag Paswan Credits NDA Unity for Historic Bihar Win, Rules Out Opposition Alliance
Breaking: Delhi-NCR Chokes as AQI Nears 500, Dense Fog Disrupts Flights and Traffic
Breaking: BJP Gets New National Working President as Nitin Nabin Takes Charge in Delhi
Breaking: Sydney Terror Attack Toll Rises To 16, Pakistan link Under Investigation
Breaking: Rahul Gandhi Begins Germany Visit, to Meet German Leaders and Indian Diaspora
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does Imposition Of US Tariffs Present A Strategic Opportunity For India’s Energy Security?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget