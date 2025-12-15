Draft Voter List Under SIR By Tomorrow: Missing Your Name? Here’s What You Must Do
Draft voter list under SIR to be released by Tuesday noon; 58 lakh names likely excluded, says EC observer. The draft list is already visible on the BLO app.
The draft voter list prepared under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) will be available by 12 noon on Tuesday, officials said. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are receiving the draft lists from the District Magistrate’s office on Monday night, and voters will be able to check their names on voter.eci.gov.in, ECI Net, or directly at their respective booths.
Political parties will receive soft copies from the Chief Electoral Officer’s (CEO) office and hard copies from district offices. The draft list is already visible on the BLO app, showing the total number of voters and details of exclusions.
Discrepencies In Over 1 Crore Names
As per official data, 58,20,898 names have been excluded from the draft list, including 12,20,038 missing voters, 24,16,852 deceased voters, 19,88,076 transferred voters, and 1,38,328 fake entries.