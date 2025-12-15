Draft Voter List Under SIR By Tomorrow: Missing Your Name? Here’s What You Must Do

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The draft voter list prepared under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) will be available by 12 noon on Tuesday, officials said. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are receiving the draft lists from the District Magistrate’s office on Monday night, and voters will be able to check their names on voter.eci.gov.in, ECI Net, or directly at their respective booths.

Political parties will receive soft copies from the Chief Electoral Officer’s (CEO) office and hard copies from district offices. The draft list is already visible on the BLO app, showing the total number of voters and details of exclusions.

How Voters Can Verify Names

A total of 7,08,16,631 voter names are set to be published. If a voter’s name is missing, they can collect Form 6 from the booth, submit it along with Annexure Form 4, and attach address and birth-related documents. The concerned individual must also appear for a hearing if notified. According to Subrata Gupta, who is a Special Roll Observer of the Election Commission, about 58 lakh names are likely to be left out of the draft voter list.

Discrepencies In Over 1 Crore Names

Speaking to ABP Ananda ahead of the release, Gupta said that in addition to these, discrepancies have been found in around 1.36 crore names, which will be verified through error checks and hearings. He noted that exclusions are generally higher in urban areas than in rural regions.

As per official data, 58,20,898 names have been excluded from the draft list, including 12,20,038 missing voters, 24,16,852 deceased voters, 19,88,076 transferred voters, and 1,38,328 fake entries.