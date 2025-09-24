Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex Gratia After 10 Dead In Record Rains

Kolkata, Sep 24 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in rain-related incidents in the state.

While defending her government's handling of the unprecedented rainfall that left Kolkata and adjoining areas waterlogged, Banerjee blamed the Centre for not dredging the Ganga and accused Metro Railways of worsening the flooding in Salt Lake through its ongoing construction activities.

At least 10 people have died since Tuesday due to rainfall-related incidents in the state. Of them, nine were electrocuted in Kolkata after coming in contact with unattended or open electric wires amid waterlogging, officials said.

She also urged the Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC), the electricity provider in Kolkata and adjoining areas, to provide Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the families of those electrocuted in the metropolis.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Ekdalia Durga Puja in south Kolkata, Banerjee said the state government would also ensure employment for family members of the deceased.

"The state government will provide Rs 2 lakh ex gratia to the next of kin of those electrocuted yesterday. Money cannot replace lives, but even if CESC does not provide jobs, we will ensure special employment is given to family members," she said, adding that the electricity utility must take responsibility for the deaths.

"I would also request CESC to provide Rs 5 lakh compensation to the families, as the deaths occurred due to their negligence," she said.

Banerjee, who has been monitoring the flood-like situation in Kolkata and adjoining districts since Tuesday, claimed that water receded from most parts of the city within hours of the torrential downpour.

"Within seven hours, we managed to clear the water. This has been possible because of people's cooperation. Till 2 am, I was monitoring whether fresh water was entering the city. Water from most of the areas of Kolkata has been drained out," she said.

The chief minister, however, acknowledged that pockets such as Thanthania, College Street and Ballygunge remained waterlogged till Tuesday morning.

Banerjee likened the deluge to the 1978 floods, saying, "It was a cloudburst kind of rain. We have not seen such rainfall in years... it was even more than 1978." Trying to shift the blame for the inundation, she accused the Centre of neglecting dredging work in the Ganga River.

"Nature is not in our hands. Kolkata Port, Farakka Barrage, DVC's Maithon, they have not dredged for the past 20 years. Whenever it rains in Bihar or UP, water flows into West Bengal. We have to manage everything ourselves," she said.

The CM also trained her guns on Metro Railway authorities, alleging that ongoing construction activities aggravated waterlogging in Salt Lake, the city’s bustling office hub.

"Metro work is underway, and sandbags, pipes and other materials have been left unattended. Yesterday, I went to Salt Lake, and there was a huge amount of water," she said.

Banerjee said the Metro was earlier asked to clear the area and not dump debris during puja.

"Many times, the drains get blocked. Dustbins have been provided in every neighbourhood, yet construction debris and household waste are being dumped into the drains," she said.

Large parts of Kolkata were thrown out of gear on Tuesday as heavy overnight rainfall left streets submerged, commuters stranded and civic life paralysed.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)