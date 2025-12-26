‘We Feel Extremely Unsafe’: Protesters Gather Outside Delhi High Court Over Kuldeep Sengar Bail

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A wave of public anger spilled onto the streets of Delhi on Friday as protesters gathered outside the Delhi High Court, opposing the court’s decision to grant conditional bail to expelled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case. Chanting slogans and voicing strong dissent, demonstrators assembled near the court complex, demanding accountability and justice.

The protest reflects growing unease over the suspension of Sengar’s life sentence, a move that has reignited fears for the safety of the survivor and her family.

Survivor Says She Feels “Extremely Unsafe” After Court Order

The Unnao rape survivor reacted with visible distress following the court’s decision. Speaking to Hindustan Times, she said she was “extremely upset” by the developments in court and admitted that the bail conditions had left her feeling deeply unsafe.

Her concerns stem not only from the present order but also from her past experiences, which continue to shape her fears.

Victim’s Mother Vows to Approach Supreme Court

The survivor’s mother voiced her outrage in a strong statement to ANI, rejecting the bail outright and questioning the justice system’s response.

“His bail should be rejected… We will knock on the doors of the Supreme Court. We have lost faith in the high court,” she said. She added that if justice was not delivered by the apex court, the family would consider seeking it elsewhere.

People protest outside the Delhi High Court against their ruling of conditional bail to Unnao rape case convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

Expressing anguish over her husband’s death, she demanded the harshest punishment for those responsible, saying the person guilty of her husband’s murder should be hanged immediately.

Security Personnel Ask Protesters to Disperse

Visuals released by ANI showed heightened security around the Delhi High Court as police and security personnel instructed protesters to end the demonstration. Officials warned that legal action would follow if the crowd failed to disperse within five minutes.

Despite the warning, the protest underscored the depth of public anger surrounding the case.

Women’s Rights Activist Calls Bail an “Injustice”

Women’s rights activist Yogita Bhayana, who joined the protest, said the decision had deeply hurt women across the country.

“Women across India are deeply hurt that the sentence of a rapist has been overturned. This happened in this very court. So, we will seek justice from the same place where the injustice occurred,” she told ANI.

A protestor says, "On what grounds was Kulldeep Sengar granted bail, when it was declared that he had committed rapes and murders? If a life sentence was given to him, then why is he out?... We demand that the rapist should go behind bars…

Another protester echoed similar sentiments, questioning the grounds on which Sengar was granted bail despite being convicted of serious crimes.

“If a life sentence was given to him, then why is he out? We demand that the rapist should go behind bars so women feel safe,” the protester said.

Why the Delhi High Court Granted Conditional Bail

Kuldeep Singh Sengar was sentenced to life imprisonment in December 2019 for the rape of a 17-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district in 2017.

Earlier this week, the Delhi High Court suspended his life sentence, observing that he had already served more than the maximum punishment prescribed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The court imposed conditions on his release, including a restriction preventing him from entering a five-kilometre radius around the survivor.

Survivor Recalls Past Threats and Tragic Losses

Despite these safeguards, the court’s decision has revived painful memories for the survivor. She cited earlier incidents to explain why the family remains fearful.

“He is a powerful man. He would get his men to do his dirty work for him,” she said. Recalling the 2019 car accident in which two of her relatives and her lawyer were killed, she added that Sengar did not act alone but allegedly used his associates.

“Now that he is out, we are all unsafe,” she said.

Now 24 years old and living in Delhi, the survivor has been provided court-ordered protection following Sengar’s release. She is currently accompanied by five to 11 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel at all times.