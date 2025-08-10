Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesWATCH | PM Modi Rides Newly Inaugurated Yellow Line Metro In Bengaluru, Interatcs With Passengers

PM Modi rode Bengaluru’s Yellow Line metro with Karnataka leaders, interacting warmly with students and passengers.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Aug 2025 01:26 PM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, took a metro ride from RV Road (Ragigudda) to Electronic City on the Yellow Line, which he had inaugurated earlier in the day.

While travelling PM was seen interacting with the students and other passenger on his ride. 

In a grand ceremony at KSR Bengaluru railway station, Modi personally flagged off the much-awaited Bengaluru–Belagavi Vande Bharat Express, while the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra–Amritsar and Ajni (Nagpur)–Pune trains were launched virtually.

Karnataka’s 11th Vande Bharat Train

The new Bengaluru–Belagavi service marks Karnataka’s 11th Vande Bharat train and its fastest yet on this route. Covering 611 km in just 8 hours 30 minutes, it shaves off nearly 1 hour 20 minutes on the onward journey and 1 hour 40 minutes on the return trip compared to current services.

Linking India’s tech hub to Belagavi — home to leading medical and engineering institutions — the high-speed train also runs through Karnataka’s renowned sugarcane belt. Its route connects major urban and economic hubs including Dharwad, Hubballi, Haveri, Davangere, and Tumakuru.

According to railway officials, this enhanced connectivity is set to benefit a wide range of passengers — from students and working professionals to farmers and traders — while also boosting trade, agriculture, education, and cultural exchange across the state.

Enthusiastic Public Reception

As the Prime Minister’s convoy made its way through Bengaluru, crowds gathered along the route, waving enthusiastically and chanting “Modi, Modi.” Modi returned the greetings with a wave, smiling at the cheering supporters.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also attended the inaugural event, underscoring the project’s significance for the state and beyond.

Inaugural Run Details

Following the launch, a special inaugural trip (Train No. 06575) ran from KSR Bengaluru to Belagavi, departing at 11:15 am and arriving at 8:00 pm. The journey included stops at Yesvantpur, Tumakuru, Davangere, SMM Haveri, SSS Hubballi, and Dharwad.

With these three additions to the Vande Bharat fleet, the government’s mission to bring world-class, high-speed rail travel to more regions of India is picking up pace and setting the stage for faster, more comfortable journeys for millions of passengers

Published at : 10 Aug 2025 01:26 PM (IST)
DK Shivakumar Manohar Lal Khattar PM Modi Ashwini Vaishnaw Vande Bharat Express Bengaluru Metro Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah NARENDRA MODI Yellow Line Metro RV Road Ragigudda Electronic City Metro Bengaluru–Belagavi Vande Bharat Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra–Amritsar Train Ajni Nagpur–Pune Train
