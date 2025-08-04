WATCH | Part Of Patna’s Rs 422-Crore Double-Deck Flyover Sinks After Heavy Rainfall

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesWATCH | Part Of Patna’s Rs 422-Crore Double-Deck Flyover Sinks After Heavy Rainfall

A section of Patna’s new ₹422-crore double-deck flyover has sunk after heavy rain, raising safety concerns and highlighting the city's ongoing infrastructure and drainage challenges.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Aug 2025 02:34 PM (IST)

A portion of Patna’s newly inaugurated double-deck flyover has reportedly sunk following several days of continuous heavy rainfall, sparking serious concerns about the safety of the city's high-profile infrastructure project.

Built at a cost of ₹422 crore, the flyover was unveiled by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on June 11, 2025. Designed to ease traffic congestion along the densely populated Ashok Rajpath corridor, the structure has now become the subject of growing public scrutiny.

Check Out The Video

A video shared by news agency ANI captured a crater that had formed on the flyover, highlighting the severity of the damage. The incident has raised questions about the quality of construction and the resilience of the newly built structure, which was hailed as a modern solution to Patna's chronic traffic woes.

In recent days, Patna has been hit by intense monsoon rains, leading to widespread flooding across key areas including Kankarbagh, Rajendra Nagar, Exhibition Road, and Gandhi Maidan. Streets, homes, hospitals, and schools were left waterlogged, while overflowing sewage and failed drainage systems caused traffic gridlock and disruption across the city.

Statement From Bihar CMO

According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office, the project was undertaken by the Bihar State Bridge Construction Corporation Limited. The double-deck flyover includes two levels, each 8.5 meters wide. The upper deck spans 2,175.5 meters, connecting Gandhi Maidan to Science College, while the lower deck measures 1,449.3 meters and facilitates traffic flow from Patna College to Gandhi Maidan, near BN College. Both levels also provide connectivity to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), with the aim of reducing congestion in one of the city's busiest corridors.

Once fully completed, the Ashok Rajpath corridor is expected to feature four levels of transportation infrastructure. These include the two-tier flyover, a surface-level service road, and a future underground metro line currently in progress.

As waterlogging continues across low-lying parts of the city, public frustration is mounting. The flyover, which was intended to be a symbol of progress and modern urban planning, now stands as a stark reminder of the gaps in infrastructure planning and execution.

Published at : 04 Aug 2025 02:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Monsoon NITISH KUMAR Patna Flyover Collapse Double-deck Flyover ₹422 Crore Project Ashok Rajpath Patna Rain Damage Infrastructure Failure Waterlogging Patna
Read more
