WATCH | 8,000 Candidates Sat On Sambalpur Airstrip In Odisha To Take an Exam

An unusual scene from Odisha has gone viral on social media and triggered a political debate. Around 9,000 candidates appeared for a recruitment exam for Home Guard posts, but instead of exam halls, they were made to sit on the ground at the Sambalpur airstrip. The exam was conducted for just 187 posts, yet thousands turned up, including candidates with professional degrees.

Videos from the airstrip shocked many and raised serious questions about employment opportunities and exam planning in the state.

Odisha Home Guard Recruitment Exam At Sambalpur Airstrip

The Home Guard recruitment exam in Odisha was held on December 16 at the Sambalpur airstrip. Officials said the airstrip was chosen because it is rarely used and could accommodate a very large number of candidates. More than 9,000 aspirants appeared for the exam, competing for only 187 Home Guard posts.

Candidates reached the venue around 6 am, but the question papers were given at about 9 am. The written test lasted one hour. It included a 20-mark paragraph writing section and a 30-mark general knowledge paper.

To manage the huge crowd, the district police deployed extra personnel at the venue. Drones were also used for aerial monitoring to ensure discipline and prevent any disturbance during the exam. Officials said these measures were taken to conduct the recruitment smoothly.

Reports also stated that several candidates who appeared for the exam hold MBA and MCA degrees. Home Guards in Odisha receive a daily allowance of ₹639. The sight of thousands of educated youth sitting on the ground at an airstrip left many people unsettled.

Political Controversy Over Odisha Home Guard Exam

After photos and videos from the exam went viral, the Trinamool Congress criticised the BJP-led Odisha government. In a post on X, the party said the situation showed the reality of unemployment in the state. It pointed out that over 9,000 aspirants, including highly qualified candidates, were competing for just 187 posts.

The TMC accused the BJP of failing to create enough jobs and said unemployment is a serious issue. The party’s remarks sparked a political row online. As of now, the Odisha BJP has not responded to the criticism related to the Home Guard recruitment exam held at the airstrip.