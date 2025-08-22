Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities'Vote For Change, Infiltrators Will Run Away': PM Modi At Kolkata Rally, Says 'Will Create Viksit Bengal'

PM Modi in Kolkata slammed TMC for corruption, crime, and failing women’s safety, urged voters for change, and inaugurated key metro projects boosting the city’s infrastructure.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 07:38 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a high-energy public rally in Kolkata on Friday, launched a sharp attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), accusing it of corruption, misrule, and failing to ensure women’s safety in the state. He urged the people of West Bengal to vote for change, stressing that the state’s development is being held back under TMC’s leadership.

“Crime and Corruption Have Become TMC’s Identity”

“Crime and corruption have become the identity of the TMC government,” PM Modi said, adding that real progress will only be possible once the ruling party is voted out of power. “Those who are corrupt and commit crimes should be behind bars, not in positions of power,” he declared to loud cheers from the crowd.

Comparing Bengal with Assam and Tripura

The Prime Minister also drew comparisons with Assam and Tripura, two northeastern states that, according to him, saw rampant misuse of central funds under earlier governments but are now witnessing rapid growth under BJP administrations. He alleged that in Bengal too, most central funds meant for development are siphoned off and used to benefit party cadres instead of the people.

Linking Bengal’s Progress to India’s Growth

Modi said, “The journey of Viksit Bharat can succeed only if Bengal progresses. But TMC is the biggest obstacle in this path. Their sole aim is to block the BJP’s roadmap for development.”

Raising the issue of women’s safety, the Prime Minister accused the TMC of failing to act against atrocities. “The incidents of violence against women have increased in the state. Until TMC remains in power, Bengal will not see real development,” he asserted.

Tackling Infiltration

PM Modi also took a firm stance against infiltration, alleging that infiltrators are taking away jobs from local youth and endangering women’s safety. “Vote for us, and the infiltrators will be forced to leave. Unlike TMC and Congress, who play appeasement politics for the sake of power, we will not allow infiltration to continue,” he said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated several metro projects in Kolkata, highlighting his government’s push for modern infrastructure and urban connectivity. From the Jessore Road Metro Station, he flagged off the Noapara–Jai Hind Bimanbandar metro service, the Sealdah–Esplanade metro service, and the Beleghata–Hemanta Mukhopadhyay metro service.

The Prime Minister also took a metro ride from Jessore Road to Jai Hind Bimanbandar and back, interacting with passengers along the way. Several other services were flagged off through video conferencing, marking a major step in expanding the city’s metro network.

PM Modi Targets Ministers Running Government from Jail

Addressing a public gathering in Kolkata, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the ruling TMC for alleged corruption, pointing to instances where ministers continued to influence government functioning even from jail.

“The BJP government has introduced a major anti-corruption bill in this Lok Sabha session,” Modi said. “Currently, if a lower-level government official is arrested and doesn’t get bail within 50 hours, they are automatically suspended. But there are no such rules for ministers, Chief Ministers, or even the Prime Minister. Some people have stooped so low that they try to run the government from jail. West Bengal has seen this happen multiple times. One TMC minister is still in jail on charges related to the teachers’ recruitment scam.”

Published at : 22 Aug 2025 07:38 PM (IST)
BJP In Bengal Teachers Recruitment Scam PM Modi TMC Corruption West Bengal Elections Kolkata Metro Inauguration Women's Safety In Bengal Anti-corruption Bill Bengal Development Political Rally
