Viral Video Shows Sikh Man Talking About Border Killings Just Before Delhi Explosion

A chilling video from the site of Monday’s deadly explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort has gone viral on social media, showing an unidentified Sikh man making a statement about border security just seconds before the blast occurred.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was being interviewed by a journalist when the explosion erupted in the background, startling everyone on the scene.

The Statement Before the Blast

In the video, the Sikh man can be heard saying in Hindi, “Koi bhi aata hai border par hi usko khallas kar dia jaata hai” (“Anyone who comes near the border is killed immediately”). Moments after his statement, a loud explosion can be heard, followed by chaos.

Discussion on Faridabad Arms Recovery

During the same conversation, the journalist mentions that police had recently recovered illegal weapons from a doctor’s residence in Faridabad and arrested four suspected terrorists.

Responding to this, the Sikh man claimed that such incidents could be part of a larger conspiracy. “This could be a conspiracy by the opposition, and it should be investigated,” he said. “Such conspiracies are happening across the country. I want to thank the intelligence agencies for decoding it and the Modi government for staying alert. Every department should remain vigilant so that no harm comes to life or property.”

Calls for Vigilance and Citizen Awareness

The man further said that ongoing religious processions and simultaneous illegal activities could be linked.

“This could very well be a conspiracy,” he added. “Security agencies must stay alert... anything can happen, especially with Pakistan trying to attack again after facing defeat recently. Every department must remain on guard, and citizens too must be active. If anything suspicious is seen, report it immediately to the nearest police station. Only then can our lives and property remain safe.”

He also urged those participating in ongoing religious yatras to remain cautious and alert.

Identity Still Unknown

Authorities have yet to confirm the identity of the Sikh man featured in the viral video. The clip, which captures both his remarks and the sudden explosion, has sparked widespread discussion online, with many users calling it “eerie” and “prophetic.”

Officials have not commented on whether the man was injured in the blast or whether he is being questioned as part of the ongoing investigation.