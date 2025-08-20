Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesPet Dog Mauls Domestic Help In Greater Noida's Amrapali Village, Owner Walks Away: VIDEO

A dog in an elevator attacked a domestic help in Ghaziabad's Amrapali Village. CCTV footage shows the dog lunging at her as the elevator doors opened, leaving her injured and distressed.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Aug 2025 01:02 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

An alarming case of negligence has come to light from Ghaziabad's upscale Amrapali Village Society in Indirapuram, where a domestic help was allegedly attacked by a pet dog inside the residential complex. In the video, the dog appeared to be of the Indie breed, but it could not be confirmed. As per the X handle 'Greater Noida West', it was a street dog, which was being taken in the elevator by a resident.

The incident comes amid the outrage over the Supreme Court's order to send all unadopted stray dogs in the Delhi-NCR to shelters. While stray dog lovers argue that these animals are helpless, those facing attacks by street dogs say that they are a risk to humans.

CCTV footage from Tuesday (August 19) evening captures the shocking moment. As the lift doors slid open, the dog lunged forward and bit the woman, identified as Kalpana, who had been waiting outside. The impact left her limping, clutching her thigh, and crying out in pain.

What has outraged residents is the dog owner's response, or rather, the lack of it. Despite being present during the attack, he did not step in to protect or assist the victim. Instead, he simply led the dog back into the lift and rode away, leaving Kalpana to struggle alone.

Moments later, she managed to take another lift, visibly distressed. Neighbours, alerted by her cries, did rush out of their flats, but no one offered any assistance.

Netizens Slam Owners' Apathy

X users slammed the conduct of the 'owner' of the dog, who simply walked away, leaving the maid in pain. While one demanded action against stray dogs, another said: "Shame on the person who just ran away in the lift, SHAME ON THEM [sic]."


Published at : 20 Aug 2025 01:01 PM (IST)
Viral Video Noida News Greater Noida News Dog Attack In Noida
