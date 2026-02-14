Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesValentine’s Day Tragedy: Couple Found Shot Dead Inside Car In Noida

Valentine’s Day Tragedy: Couple Found Shot Dead Inside Car In Noida

They were reportedly a couple and were discovered near pillar number 84 on Dadri Road in Sector 107, which falls under Noida’s Sector-39 Police Station limits.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 14 Feb 2026 05:45 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds to their heads inside a parked car on Saturday, February 14 in Noida, police said.

They were reportedly a couple and were discovered near pillar number 84 on Dadri Road in Sector 107, which falls under Noida’s Sector-39 Police Station limits.

Police reached the spot after receiving information and found the two dead inside the locked vehicle. A pistol was recovered from the man. According to police, the case prima facie appears to be suicide.

Identities Confirmed, Families Informed

Both victims have been identified. The man was a resident of Trilokpuri in Delhi, while the woman lived in Salarpur in Sector 101, Noida.

Police said their families have been informed and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Senior officials and a forensic team inspected the scene and further investigation is underway.

Note Points To Relationship Dispute

According to reports, the initial probe indicates a murder-suicide in which the man allegedly shot the woman before turning the weapon on himself.

The man also left a note stating that he and the woman had been in a relationship for 15 years and that she had promised to marry him, reported India Today. He later found out she was going to marry someone else.

Similar Incident In Delhi Last Week

The incident comes a week after three people were found dead inside a parked car in northwest Delhi’s Peeragarhi. With no visible injuries, police later found they had been murdered by a 72-year-old self-styled tantrik.

The accused had poisoned them with laddoos after promising to convert ₹2 lakh into ₹3 crore through supernatural powers, police said earlier. The victims were identified as Randhir Singh, 76; Shiv Naresh, 47; and Laxmi, 40.

Related Video

Nation Remembers: 7th Anniversary of Pulwama Attack, Tributes to 40 Bravehearts

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the reported motive for the incident?

According to a note left by the man, he was upset because the woman, with whom he had been in a relationship for 15 years, was going to marry someone else.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 14 Feb 2026 05:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
NOIDA Valentine’s Day Tragedy Couple Found Shot Dead Dead Couple Inside Car
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Victory Of People’: Tarique Rahman’s First Remark After BNP’s Historic Bangladesh Win
‘Victory Of People’: Tarique Rahman’s First Remark After BNP’s Historic Bangladesh Win
India
1 Dead, 4 Injured After Under-Construction Metro Pillar Collapses In Mumbai's Mulund
1 Dead, 4 Injured After Under-Construction Metro Pillar Collapses In Mumbai's Mulund
World
Bangladesh Election Results: Three BNP Hindu Leaders Secure Victory, Who Are They?
Bangladesh Election Results: Three BNP Hindu Leaders Secure Victory, Who Are They?
India
'Just An Hour Away’: Congress 'Books' PM Modi's Flight Tickets For Manipur Amid Assam Visit
'Just An Hour Away’: Congress 'Books' PM Modi's Flight Tickets For Manipur Amid Assam Visit
Advertisement

Videos

Nation Remembers: 7th Anniversary of Pulwama Attack, Tributes to 40 Bravehearts
Breaking News: Fresh CCTV Footage Surfaces in Firing Incident Outside Rohit Shetty’s Residence
Breaking Update: US Turns Anti-Drug Drive into Open Military Operation After Caribbean Strike
Breaking News: US Military Escalates Anti-Drug Operations with Deadly Caribbean Sea Strike
PM Modi Assam Visit: ELT Landing, Rafale-Sukhoi Demo, Mega Projects Unveiled Today
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | Partners Or Rivals? The Calculated Choreography Of China-India Strategic Dialogue
Opinion
Embed widget