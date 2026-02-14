Valentine’s Day Tragedy: Couple Found Shot Dead Inside Car In Noida

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds to their heads inside a parked car on Saturday, February 14 in Noida, police said.

They were reportedly a couple and were discovered near pillar number 84 on Dadri Road in Sector 107, which falls under Noida’s Sector-39 Police Station limits.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A man and a woman found dead in a car under Sector 39 Police Station limits of Noida. Police investigation has begun. Bodies have been sent for postmortem. pic.twitter.com/oVzBhiOTxr — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2026

Police reached the spot after receiving information and found the two dead inside the locked vehicle. A pistol was recovered from the man. According to police, the case prima facie appears to be suicide.

Identities Confirmed, Families Informed

Both victims have been identified. The man was a resident of Trilokpuri in Delhi, while the woman lived in Salarpur in Sector 101, Noida.

Police said their families have been informed and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Senior officials and a forensic team inspected the scene and further investigation is underway.

Note Points To Relationship Dispute

According to reports, the initial probe indicates a murder-suicide in which the man allegedly shot the woman before turning the weapon on himself.

The man also left a note stating that he and the woman had been in a relationship for 15 years and that she had promised to marry him, reported India Today. He later found out she was going to marry someone else.

Similar Incident In Delhi Last Week

The incident comes a week after three people were found dead inside a parked car in northwest Delhi’s Peeragarhi. With no visible injuries, police later found they had been murdered by a 72-year-old self-styled tantrik.

The accused had poisoned them with laddoos after promising to convert ₹2 lakh into ₹3 crore through supernatural powers, police said earlier. The victims were identified as Randhir Singh, 76; Shiv Naresh, 47; and Laxmi, 40.