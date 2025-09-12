The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has announced that the pilgrimage to the revered Vaishno Devi shrine will recommence on Sunday, September 14. This announcement comes after a brief suspension of the yatra. The temporary halt was implemented due to adverse weather conditions and essential maintenance work along the Yatra track.

Longest Suspension Since COVID-19 Pandemic

The Yatra had been halted after severe landslides struck the Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir. These landslides led to the tragic loss of at least 35 lives, most of them devotees, and injuring 20 others. The landslides were triggered by heavy rainfall in the region. The landslides and harsh rainfalls reflected a wider pattern of extreme weather affecting the northern hill states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand this year.

This 17-day suspension marks the longest interruption of the Vaishno Devi Yatra since the COVID-19 pandemic, when the pilgrimage had remained closed from March 18 to August 16, 2020. The Shrine Board emphasised that safety remains the top priority, and the temporary halt allowed for crucial track maintenance and route safety checks.

Safety Guidelines And Pilgrim Advisory

The Shrine Board has issued clear instructions for devotees planning their visit. Pilgrims are advised to carry valid identification documents, follow the designated routes, and cooperate with the on-ground staff. Additionally, wearing the RFID-based tracking card during the Yatra is mandatory for all the devotees to ensure safe monitoring of all pilgrims.

For live updates, booking information, and helpline assistance, devotees can visit the official Shrine Board website. The Board also extended gratitude to pilgrims for their patience and understanding during the temporary suspension.

With the resumption scheduled ahead of Navratri, the pilgrimage promises to be a spiritually fulfilling experience, combining devotion with enhanced safety measures for all.