HomeCitiesUttarkashi Cloudbursts: IAF Chinooks, Mi-17s On Standby To Assist Rescue As Poor Weather Hampers Ops

Following a cloudburst in Harshil, Uttarakhand, the IAF is on standby with helicopters from Chandigarh, Sarsawa, and Bareilly for rescue and supply missions.

By : IANS | Updated at : 05 Aug 2025 09:57 PM (IST)

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) As sudden cloudburst triggered massive mudslides and landslides in Harshil, Uttarakhand on Tuesday, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is on high alert and ready to join the ongoing rescue operations being carried out by the Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

IAF sources confirmed to IANS that helicopters from three major airbases - Chandigarh, Sarsawa, and Bareilly - have been placed on standby for aerial rescue and supply missions.

The assets include two Chinooks, two Mi-17V5s, two Cheetahs, and one Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), said an IAF official on the condition of anonymity.

However, adverse weather conditions over the higher reaches of Uttarakhand hampered air operations on Tuesday.

“Helicopters were ready to take off today itself, but due to poor visibility and heavy rains, it was unsafe to operate,” the official said.

The helicopters will proceed to the Harshil sector once the weather permits and join the multi-agency relief effort. “Once deployed, they will assist in casualty evacuation, delivery of relief materials, and support to ground rescue teams,” the official added. Meanwhile, the Indian Army has already deployed 150 personnel who reached the mudslide-hit area near Dharali village within minutes of the disaster.

The NDRF and ITBP teams are also on the ground, conducting search-and-rescue operations amid extremely challenging terrain and continuous rainfall. The situation in Harshil remains tense as multiple families have been reported stranded or missing due to the flash floods and debris flow.

With communication lines snapped in some areas and roads washed away, air support is expected to play a crucial role once the weather improves.

Rescue agencies are coordinating closely to minimise casualties and deliver timely relief in the affected regions.

Continuous rainfall remains the biggest hurdle in the response effort.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 05 Aug 2025 09:57 PM (IST)
IAF Uttarakhand Uttarakhand Cloudburst Harshil Uttarkashi Cloudburst Uttarkashi Flash Flood Uttarakhand Flash Flood
