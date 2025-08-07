Rescue Ops Continue In Uttarakhand After Cloudburst As 59 Still Missing: Top Points

Rescue efforts in Uttarakhand's Harsil and Dharali continued on Thursday after a cloudburst triggered flash floods in the Himalayan towns earlier this week.

59 people, including 50 civilians and 9 soldiers, are still missing, while five deaths have been confirmed in the incident.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Lieutenant General Navin Sachedva, Chief of Staff, Central Command, said the civil administration, Indian Air Force, NDME, ITBP, and the Indian Army have intensified the joint relief operations.

He further said that special forces from Agra have been flown in AN32 and C-295 aircraft. Medical and engineering equipment have been moved, and an engineer task force has been deployed, including with the Border Road Organisation, with efforts to clear the communication lines, Sachdeva said.

"Indian Army, Army Aviation, and the IAF, in complete synergy, are undertaking sorties through Chinooks, Mi-17s, ALHs, and Cheetahs. Our signalers are ensuring restoration of communication for which satellite phones have been provisioned," he added.

Uttarakhand Cloudburst: Top Points