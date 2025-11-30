Uttar Pradesh: 2 Held In Prayagraj For Alleged Unlawful Religious Conversion Activity

Prayagraj: Two men were arrested on Sunday for allegedly conducting illegal religious conversion activities in the Myorabad area under the Cantt police station limits, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Manish Shandilya said that on Saturday, Amit Mishra, a resident of Hewett Road, filed a complaint at the Cantt police station alleging that illegal conversion activities were being carried out at the residence of pastor Peter Raju in Myorabad.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered in the matter against Peter Raju and Anil Thomas, who allegedly lured people to convert to another religion by offering money and promising jobs.

The FIR was filed against relevant Sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3/5(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

The Cantt police arrested both accused from the Myorabad area on Sunday, and further legal proceedings are underway, the DCP added.

