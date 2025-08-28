Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
US-Based Harry Boxer Gang Members Arrested After Encounter In Delhi

US-Based Harry Boxer Gang Members Arrested After Encounter In Delhi

This encounter came shortly after police arrested three men and apprehended a juvenile in connection with a firing incident in East Vinod Nagar linked to a financial dispute.

By : IANS | Updated at : 28 Aug 2025 11:27 AM (IST)
New Delhi: Two members of the US-based Harry Boxer gang were arrested following a late-night encounter with the Special Cell of the Delhi Police in the New Ashok Nagar area of the national capital, officials said on Thursday.

Acting on intelligence inputs about their movement, the Special Cell laid a trap to intercept the suspects. However, when the police team attempted to stop them, the duo opened fire.

In retaliatory action, one of the accused was shot in the leg before both were overpowered and taken into custody.

According to sources, the arrested men have been identified as Kartik Jakhar and Kavish, both of whom work for US-based gangster Harry Boxer, who has more than half a dozen criminal cases registered against him.

This encounter came shortly after police arrested three men and apprehended a juvenile in connection with a firing incident in East Vinod Nagar linked to a financial dispute.

The accused have been identified as Toshin Malik alias Ajju, 27, Prashant, 19, Usman, 21, and a 15-year-old boy.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania said the incident took place on August 25, when three men intercepted Sanjay Chawla near his residence and fired at him.

"One of the attackers, Prashant, fired a round from a country-made pistol that narrowly missed Chawla and struck a nearby door," he said.

Police investigations later revealed that the shooting was orchestrated by Malik as a result of a dispute between Chawla's son and him.

Additionally, in a separate operation, two wanted robbers, Raju alias Kangaroo and Ravi alias Gotia, were injured in a shootout with police in Delhi's Keshavpuram area.

A robbed mobile phone was recovered from Ravi during the operation. Both suspects were immediately shifted to a hospital for medical treatment, police said.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 28 Aug 2025 11:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bishnoi Gang DELHI NEWS Harry Boxer Gang Member
