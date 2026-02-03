Weather conditions across Uttar Pradesh have changed following the activation of a western disturbance, with dense fog continuing to blanket several parts of the state on Monday, while hailstorms in districts such as Etawah, Auraiya, Muzaffarnagar and Moradabad caused damage to standing crops, officials said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and rainfall in many parts of the state on February 3.

Rain And Thunderstorm Warning Issued

According to the IMD, both western and eastern divisions of Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive rainfall on Tuesday. Isolated areas may witness thunderstorms with lightning, while winds are expected to blow at speeds of 30–40 kmph.

An orange and yellow alert for dense fog has been issued for most districts across the state.

Sharp Drop In Temperatures Expected

Due to the changing weather pattern, maximum temperatures are likely to fall sharply over the next 24 hours. Western Uttar Pradesh may see a sudden drop of 4–6 degrees Celsius, while other parts of the state could experience a decrease of 2–4 degrees.

Minimum temperatures across the state are also expected to decline by 2–3 degrees Celsius.

Weather Conditions In Lucknow And NCR

In the state capital Lucknow, the sky remained partly cloudy from early morning, with reduced visibility due to fog. Light drizzle is likely in some areas during the afternoon.

In contrast, Noida and Ghaziabad, adjoining Delhi, are expected to witness sunshine in the morning hours, although cloud cover is likely to increase by evening.

IMD Issues Warning

The IMD has warned of thunderstorms, lightning and rainfall in Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Jaunpur, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Varanasi, Chandauli, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Ballia and Mau. An orange alert for very dense fog has been issued in these districts.

Saharanpur has been placed under an orange alert for dense fog. Meanwhile, Jhansi, Mahoba, Hamirpur and Lalitpur are under a yellow alert for thunderstorms with strong winds and isolated rainfall.

Fatehpur, Rae Bareli, Amethi and Sultanpur are also likely to witness rain with thunderstorms and lightning, along with dense fog conditions.

Yellow Alert In Multiple Districts

A yellow alert for dense fog has been issued for Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Kannauj, Kanpur, Jalaun, Unnao, Ambedkar Nagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Gorakhpur, Balrampur, Sultanpur, Kushinagar, Deoria, Maharajganj, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar and Bijnor.