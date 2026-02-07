Weather conditions in Uttar Pradesh are gradually changing, with fog dissipating following recent rainfall, according to the Meteorological Department. While cold winds continue to keep mornings and evenings chilly, daytime sunshine is providing mild warmth and relief to residents.

The department has forecast similar weather conditions across the state in the coming days.

Dry Weather Likely Across State

According to the Meteorological Department, weather is expected to remain dry across both western and eastern regions of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. Surface winds are likely to blow at speeds ranging between 15 and 25 km per hour, contributing to continued cold conditions despite the absence of rainfall.

Officials said no specific weather warning has been issued for the state.

All Districts In Green Zone

All districts in Uttar Pradesh remain in the green zone, the department said, adding that similar conditions are likely to persist over the next few days. On Sunday as well, cold surface winds may intensify the chill, particularly during the morning and evening hours.

Light to moderate fog may appear during these periods. No major change in weather conditions is expected from Monday onward.

Gradual Rise In Temperatures Expected

The Meteorological Department said that winter conditions are expected to gradually ease. Over the next four days, there is unlikely to be any significant change in maximum temperatures. After that, a gradual increase of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius is expected.

Minimum temperatures are also likely to remain stable over the next four days before beginning to rise gradually.

Weather Conditions From Noida To Lucknow

In the state capital Lucknow, skies are expected to remain clear on Saturday, with sunshine during the morning hours and winds blowing at speeds of up to 25 km per hour. Partial cloud cover may develop later in the day, though there is no forecast of rainfall. The minimum temperature in Lucknow is expected to be around 17 degrees Celsius.

In Delhi’s adjoining regions, including Noida, Ghaziabad and Meerut, skies remained clear since morning, with bright sunshine expected through the day.