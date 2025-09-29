UP To See Change In Weather On Dussehra After September Heat. Check Forecast

Most parts of Uttar Pradesh are expected to receive light rainfall on Dussehra. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), both western and eastern regions of the state could see isolated thunderstorms. However, no major weather warnings have been issued. The rest of Uttar Pradesh will remain dry, with humid heat prevailing due to bright sunlight.

IMD Forecast On Dussehra

The next five days are likely to follow a similar weather pattern, with some regions potentially seeing residual monsoon activity even in early October. On September 30, no heavy rainfall is expected anywhere in the state. Dry conditions will dominate most areas, with only isolated light showers possible.

Weather changes are expected around Dussehra itself. Rainfall activity may increase in eastern UP during the festival. On October 1 and 2, western UP may experience light rain and thunderstorms at isolated locations, while some districts in eastern UP could see moderate to heavy showers with thunder. Intermittent rain and dry weather will continue across the state until October 4.

Districts Likely To Receive Rain

On the eve of Dussehra, light showers with thunder are possible in Mathura, Agra, Firozabad, Etawah, Auraiya, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Banda, and Chitrakoot. No warnings for heavy rain or lightning have been issued. The remaining districts will see dry conditions.

Despite occasional rainfall, relief from hot and humid weather is unlikely. The IMD has predicted stable maximum and minimum temperatures over the next five days. In the past 24 hours, Meerut recorded the highest temperature at 37.2°C, while Bareilly, Muzaffarnagar, Basti, and Gorakhpur remained among the hottest districts, with temperatures ranging between 35°C and 37°C.

Residents planning Dussehra celebrations, especially outdoor events, are advised to remain aware of the possibility of isolated showers, particularly in eastern UP.