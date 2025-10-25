Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Sitapur Tops Uttar Pradesh In Farmer Registration Drive, Accounts For Over Half Of State's Total

Around 54% of farmers are registered, crucial for PM-KISAN benefits from April 2026.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Oct 2025 04:09 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Sitapur district has taken the lead in Uttar Pradesh’s ongoing farmer registration campaign, emerging as the top-performing district with 74.58% of farmers registered so far. Basti follows closely with 74.24%, while Rampur ranks third at 70%, according to official figures.

Across the state, around 54% of farmers, nearly 1.5 crore in total, have completed their registration as part of a major drive launched under the direction of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The campaign is crucial as only registered farmers will be eligible for the next instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme from April 1, 2026. In light of this, the government has intensified efforts to ensure full coverage and verification across districts.

District magistrates have been instructed to organise registration camps in every village by November 30, prepare detailed schedules, and share them with the state administration. The government has also directed officials to speed up the PM-KISAN verification process to ensure no eligible farmer is left out.

At present, about 4,000 farmers are being registered each day. The Yogi government aims to complete the entire process by the end of November. The initiative, being conducted in mission mode, seeks to bring all eligible farmers under the PM-KISAN umbrella ahead of the next payment cycle.

Published at : 25 Oct 2025 04:09 PM (IST)
