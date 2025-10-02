Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
9 Hospitalised After Suffering Electrocution In UP's Siddharthnagar

9 Hospitalised After Suffering Electrocution In UP's Siddharthnagar

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Oct 2025 11:06 PM (IST)
At least nine people were hospitalised after suffering electrocution in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar as their pick-up vehicle came in contact with a high-tension wire. 

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 02 Oct 2025 11:06 PM (IST)
