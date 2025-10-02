Explorer
9 Hospitalised After Suffering Electrocution In UP's Siddharthnagar
At least nine people were hospitalised after suffering electrocution in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar as their pick-up vehicle came in contact with a high-tension wire.
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Nine people admitted to a hospital in Siddharthnagar after suffering electrocution when their pickup vehicle came in contact with a high-tension wire. pic.twitter.com/KFrdAQcWle— ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2025
(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
