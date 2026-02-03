Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesUP Shocker: Man Kills Mother With Brick After She Refuses Money For Alcohol

UP Shocker: Man Kills Mother With Brick After She Refuses Money For Alcohol

The man allegedly murdered his mother, Maya Devi, after she refused to give him money for alcohol. He brutally assaulted her, striking her head with a brick.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 03 Feb 2026 12:25 PM (IST)

A man allegedly killed his mother after she refused to give him money to buy alcohol in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur district. The accused has been arrested, and further legal proceedings are underway, police said.

The incident occurred in Jogeshwar village under the Shahbad police station limits. The accused, identified as Raju, lived with his mother, Maya Devi. According to police, Raju was addicted to alcohol, which frequently led to disputes within the family.

On Friday evening, another argument broke out between the mother and son over money for liquor.

Attack After Money Was Refused

When Maya Devi refused to give her son money for alcohol, Raju allegedly lost his temper and began assaulting her. He reportedly beat her brutally and struck her on the head with a brick, causing serious injuries.

The woman sustained severe injuries to her head and hands and collapsed unconscious on the ground.

Hearing her cries, nearby residents rushed to the spot and took her to a hospital. However, she succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

The incident caused panic in the area. Upon receiving information, local police reached the spot and collected evidence from the scene.

Case Registered On Daughter’s Complaint

The deceased woman’s daughter lodged a murder complaint against her brother at the police station. Police have taken custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem examination.

The accused, Raju, has been arrested, and police said further legal action is being taken in the matter.

Published at : 03 Feb 2026 12:25 PM (IST)
