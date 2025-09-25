Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesUP 'Serial Rapist' Sentenced To Life For Crime Against Minors Within 20 Working Days Of Chargesheet

UP 'Serial Rapist' Sentenced To Life For Crime Against Minors Within 20 Working Days Of Chargesheet

The convict, identified as Avinash Pandey alias 'Simple', had been targeting girls aged between 5 and 7 years and is a "serial rapist".

By : PTI | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 07:41 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bahraich (UP), Sep 24 (PTI) In a swift trial, a special court in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich on Wednesday sentenced a 32-year-old man to life imprisonment for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl, just 20 working days after the chargesheet was filed, police said.

Special District Government Counsel (POCSO) Sant Pratap Singh said the convict, identified as Avinash Pandey alias 'Simple', had been targeting girls aged between 5 and 7 years and is a "serial rapist".

Special Additional Sessions Judge (POCSO) Deep Kant Mani delivered the judgment in one of the four cases against Pandey and imposed a fine of Rs 1.6 lakh, which will be handed over to the victim.

According to Singh, since June 25, Bahraich police had been receiving complaints from Sujauli area about a man abducting minor girls between 3 am and 4 am while they were asleep outside their homes during peak summer.

He would take the children to the nearby forest on a bicycle, show them obscene videos on his phone, assault them, and then try to placate them with toffees, food items or new clothes, Singh told PTI.

Police investigations revealed that the accused deliberately preyed on very young children so that they would not be able to reveal the incident.

Based on statements from the victims, police tracked down the accused, who was addicted to alcohol and had a tattoo on his hand. In early July, police registered four FIRs under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the POCSO Act and other provisions.

On July 6, Avinash Pandey was taken into custody on suspicion and questioned. Objectionable images of minors were found on his phone.

Police also recovered the clothes of the victims, his bicycle, two mobile phones and other evidences.

In a statement issued later, UP Police said the case was cracked within three days of forming a special team led by Mihipurwa Circle Officer Harshita Tiwari, who personally spoke to the victims and prepared a sketch of the suspect based on their descriptions. Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested Pandey near a canal embankment in the Bajpur Bankati village and during interrogation, he allegedly admitted to sexually assaulting four minor girls.

His phone contained obscene photos and videos of the victims, which he had recorded himself.

The police said the chargesheet was filed on August 9 and a request for fast-track trial was made to ensure quick conviction. The court framed charges on August 22 and pronounced the sentence within 20 working days.

UP Police also announced commendations and cash rewards for the investigating team, while the state DGP Rajeev Krishna praised Bahraich police and the prosecution team for their swift and effective action. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 25 Sep 2025 07:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bahraich UTTAR PRADESH
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'No Coincidence': Trump Claims 'Triple Sabotage' Behind UN Mishaps, Demands Secret Service Probe
Trump Claims 'Triple Sabotage' Behind UN Mishaps, Demands Secret Service Probe
World
'We Don't Want To Punish India': US Energy Secretary Urges New Delhi To Reconsider Russian Oil Purchase
'We Don't Want To Punish India': US Energy Secretary Urges New Delhi To Reconsider Russian Oil Purchase
India
Ladakh Protests: Govt Says Sonam Wangchuk Incited Violence With References To ‘Arab Spring, Nepal’s Gen Z Protests’
Ladakh Protest: Govt Says Sonam Wangchuk Incited Violence With References To Arab Spring, Nepal
Cities
Ladakh Protest Violence Kills 4, Curfew Imposed; LG Says Mob Tried To ‘Burn CRPF Men’: Updates
Ladakh Protest Violence Kills 4, Curfew Imposed; LG Says Mob Tried To ‘Burn CRPF Men’: Updates
Advertisement

Videos

Leh Protests Turn Violent as Students Demand Full Statehood, Sixth Schedule Inclusion
Leh Protest: Students Clash With Police, Demand Full Statehood For Ladakh, Wreak Havoc On Streets
Politics: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Launches Seemanchal Yatra, Slams BJP Over Waqf Law
Crime Alert: Delhi Ashram Head Swami Chaitanyananda Faces Sexual Harassment Allegations, On Run
Politics: Mahagathbandhan Seat Sharing Formula In Bihar Almost Finalized Ahead Of Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget