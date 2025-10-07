Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s Mission Shakti 5.0 initiative, the Uttar Pradesh Police have launched an extensive vehicle-checking campaign aimed at strengthening women’s safety and maintaining road discipline across the state. The ongoing drive, which began on 22 September, has seen thousands of officers deployed at tens of thousands of locations to enforce compliance and curb violations.

Over 8.5 Lakh Vehicles Checked Across 71,000 Locations

According to official data, police personnel have inspected more than 8.5 lakh vehicles at 71,473 sites throughout the state. Senior officers — including Additional Director Generals, Director Generals, Deputy Inspector Generals, Police Commissioners, Senior Superintendents, Superintendents, Additional Superintendents, Circle Officers, and Station House Officers — actively supervised and participated in the drive.

ADG Padmaja Chauhan, who serves as the nodal officer for Mission Shakti 5.0, stated that the campaign has shown “significant results.” She said, “A total of 24,457 police officers and personnel have checked 8,50,182 vehicles, resulting in the removal of 9,488 black films, 2,817 pressure horns, and 1,087 modified lights.”

The initiative also aims to curb road crimes and strengthen public safety, particularly for women and girls travelling in public spaces.

Thousands of Challans Issued, Vehicles Seized

In addition to the removal of illegal modifications, officers issued 18,215 challans to vehicles found parked improperly, ensuring smoother traffic movement. Authorities also took strict action against vehicles displaying unauthorised words relating to caste or government designations — identifying 14,504 such cases.

During the campaign, 3,38,305 individuals were issued warnings, 1,93,829 vehicles were fined for traffic violations, and 3,654 vehicles were seized. Police also registered 251 cases and arrested 450 individuals for breaking traffic laws.

Firm action was taken against stunt performers endangering road safety. Officials reported 770 cases, the arrest of 263 stunt riders, and the seizure of 1,388 vehicles, while 31,609 vehicles were fined during this phase. This part of the campaign alone involved 21,324 police officers inspecting over 5.26 lakh vehicles at 55,832 locations.

Foot Patrols Strengthen Women’s Safety Measures

To reinforce public safety, especially for women, extensive foot patrols were carried out at 57,265 locations across Uttar Pradesh. These included 239 patrols led by senior officers such as ADGs, DGPs, and DIGs; 1,670 by Police Commissioners and Superintendents; 9,616 by Additional SPs and Circle Officers; and 45,837 by SHOs and their teams.

During these patrols, a total of 7,44,482 individuals were checked, while PRV teams conducted patrols at 52,039 sites.

Through this coordinated effort, the Uttar Pradesh Police have reiterated their commitment to ensuring women’s safety, maintaining public order, and fostering responsible behaviour on the roads under Mission Shakti 5.0.