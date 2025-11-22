Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Orders Stringent Measures Against Illegal Immigrants In UP

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesChief Minister Yogi Adityanath Orders Stringent Measures Against Illegal Immigrants In UP

The state will establish detention centers for verification and deportation.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Nov 2025 10:11 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed all district magistrates to launch an urgent crackdown on illegal immigrants living in the state, underscoring law and order, national security and social harmony as top priorities.

In an official directive, the administration ordered each district to identify foreign nationals staying without valid documentation and to begin action in accordance with the law. “Any illegal activity will not be tolerated,” the order stated.

Additionally, the state government has instructed the setting-up of temporary detention facilities in each district where identified individuals will be housed during verification of their identity and immigration status. After verification, those found illegally residing are to be deported to their country of origin in line with established procedures.

The initiative comes amid concerns over undocumented foreign nationals residing in multiple districts, especially those close to migration routes and the open Nepal-Uttar Pradesh border.

The state’s move signals a more institutionalised approach to immigration enforcement, previously handled on an ad-hoc basis, with the creation of these district-level facilities intended to accelerate identification, verification and, if necessary, removal processes.

How this directive will be implemented on the ground, what safeguards will be in place, and how it aligns with national immigration and human-rights frameworks remain key questions moving forward.

Published at : 22 Nov 2025 10:11 PM (IST)
UP Illegal Immigrants YOGI ADITYANATH
