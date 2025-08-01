UP: Muzaffarpur-Sabarmati Jan Sadharan Express Derails Near Kanpur, Rescue Teams On Spot

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesUP: Muzaffarpur-Sabarmati Jan Sadharan Express Derails Near Kanpur, Rescue Teams On Spot

Two coaches of the Muzaffarpur-Sabarmati Express derailed near Bhaupur station in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. No injuries were reported as passengers evacuated safely. Railway officials are investigating the incident.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 07:44 PM (IST)

Two coaches of the Muzaffarpur-Sabarmati Jan Sadharan Express derailed near Bhaupur station yard of Kanpur in Prayagraj division, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday. No casualties or injuries have been reported.

The incident took place at the Kanpur-Tundla section on loop line number four at around 4:20 PM. According to railway officials, the sixth and seventh coaches went off the tracks.

Kanpur Railway officials have reached the site, while the general manager of North Central Railway Zone and the divisional railway manager have also proceeded to the site. Repair work is currently underway at the spot. A railway medical van has also been sent. 

When the bogies of the train started tilting, the passengers started jumping from them. Thereafter, women and children were safely evacuated after the train stopped. The coaches that got derailed were general. 

A committee has been formed to investigate this accident. The train was on its way from Muzaffarpur in Bihar to Ahmedabad. Due to this train accident, the trains coming from behind have been stopped. 

The railway administration has issued helpline numbers for assistance.

Prayagraj- 0532-2408128, 0532-2407353, 0532-2408149

Fatehpur- 9151833006

Kanpur Central- 0512-2323018, 0512-2323016, 0512-2323015

Etawah- 9151883732

Tundla- 7392959712

Aligarh- 9112500973, 9112500988

 

Published at : 01 Aug 2025 07:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kanpur UTTAR PRADESH Prayagraj Division
