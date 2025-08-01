UP: Muzaffarpur-Sabarmati Jan Sadharan Express Derails Near Kanpur, Rescue Teams On Spot
Two coaches of the Muzaffarpur-Sabarmati Jan Sadharan Express derailed near Bhaupur station yard of Kanpur in Prayagraj division, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday. No casualties or injuries have been reported.
The incident took place at the Kanpur-Tundla section on loop line number four at around 4:20 PM. According to railway officials, the sixth and seventh coaches went off the tracks.
VIDEO | Uttar Pradesh: Two coaches of Jan Sadharan Express derails at Bhaupur Yard near Kanpur, no casualties.

Kanpur Railway officials have reached the site, while the general manager of North Central Railway Zone and the divisional railway manager have also proceeded to the site. Repair work is currently underway at the spot. A railway medical van has also been sent.
When the bogies of the train started tilting, the passengers started jumping from them. Thereafter, women and children were safely evacuated after the train stopped. The coaches that got derailed were general.
#UttarPradesh | Muzaffarpur-Sabarmati Jan Sadharan Express (train no. 15269) derailed around 4:15 PM today while passing through the Bhaupur station yard. All passengers safe.
A committee has been formed to investigate this accident. The train was on its way from Muzaffarpur in Bihar to Ahmedabad. Due to this train accident, the trains coming from behind have been stopped.
The railway administration has issued helpline numbers for assistance.
Prayagraj- 0532-2408128, 0532-2407353, 0532-2408149
Fatehpur- 9151833006
Kanpur Central- 0512-2323018, 0512-2323016, 0512-2323015
Etawah- 9151883732
Tundla- 7392959712
Aligarh- 9112500973, 9112500988