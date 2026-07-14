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English NewsCitiesUP: Man Dies By Suicide After Losing Rs 2,000 In Market

UP: Man Dies By Suicide After Losing Rs 2,000 In Market

Karan Singh had gone to the local vegetable market with his daughter on Sunday morning to purchase vegetables for their shop.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 14 Jul 2026 08:28 AM (IST)

A 70-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after jumping in front of a train on the Jhansi-Manikpur railway line near the Kirari railway crossing in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district, police said. The reason behind the extreme step is yet to be established.

The deceased has been identified as Karan Singh, a vegetable vendor who ran a shop near Patha Tiraha in Mahoba. His mutilated body was found on the railway tracks on Monday, triggering panic in the area. Police recovered the body and sent it for postmortem while launching an investigation into the incident.

Family Says He Lost Rs 2,000 At Vegetable Market

According to family members, Karan Singh had gone to the local vegetable market with his daughter on Sunday morning to purchase vegetables for their shop. While at the market, he reportedly told his daughter that he had misplaced Rs 2,000.

He then borrowed Rs 20 from her for transport fare, saying he was heading home, and left the market.

However, when his daughter returned home later, he was nowhere to be found. As he did not return by afternoon and his mobile phone remained switched off, the family began searching for him. His son Sandeep and brother Ravindra Singh contacted relatives and searched possible locations but failed to trace him.

The family continued calling Karan Singh's mobile phone on Monday morning. Eventually, someone answered the call and informed them that the phone had been found near the railway tracks, where an elderly man's body was also lying.

The family rushed to the spot, where police had already shifted the body to the mortuary. Sandeep later identified the deceased as his father.

Police Probe Underway

Family members said there had been no dispute or domestic issue at home. Investigators are now trying to determine whether the loss of Rs 2,000 prompted the elderly man to take the extreme step or whether there were other factors behind his death.

Police said the exact cause of death and the circumstances surrounding the incident would become clearer after the postmortem report is received. The investigation is ongoing.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 14 Jul 2026 08:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mahoba UP UTTAR PRADESH
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