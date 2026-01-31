Man Accused Of Raping Minor Arrested After Encounter In UP's Hapur

The Uttar Pradesh police on Friday arrested an accused in a rape case involving a minor following an encounter in Hapur's Dhaulana police station area. The accused sustained a bullet injury to his leg during retaliatory firing by police and has been admitted to the district hospital for treatment.

Police said a country-made firearm, two live cartridges, and two empty shells were recovered from the accused.

Encounter During Search Operation

According to police officials, teams were conducting a combing operation to trace the accused when he was surrounded at a location in the Dhaulana area. The accused allegedly opened fire at the police team, prompting retaliatory action in self-defence.

During the exchange, the accused was shot in the leg, after which he was overpowered and taken into custody. He was later shifted to the hospital under police supervision.

Details Of The Case

Circle Officer (Pilkhua) Anita Chauhan said that a case of sexual assault involving a minor girl had earlier been reported in the Dhaulana police station area. The accused has been identified as Adil, son of Zakir, a resident of Mirzapur locality under Vijay Nagar police station in Ghaziabad, currently residing in the Science City area under Dhaulana police station limits.

The officer stated that the accused allegedly dragged the minor girl into his house and committed the crime. Following the incident, a case was registered against him under Sections 65(1), 137(2), 115(2), and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3/4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 3(2)(V) of the SC/ST Act.

Police Action And Recovery

Police said the encounter took place on the road connecting Piplanda village to Bhulgadhi in the Dhaulana area, where the accused allegedly began firing upon spotting the police team. In retaliatory firing carried out in self-defence, one bullet hit the accused’s leg.

A country-made pistol, two live cartridges, and two spent shells were recovered from his possession. Legal proceedings have been initiated, and further investigation in the matter is underway.