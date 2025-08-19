Female Cop Mowed Down By Car While Trying To Save Stray Dog In Ghaziabad

A young police officer lost her life in a tragic road accident while attempting to save a stray dog in Uttar pradesh's Ghaziabad.

According to officials, the accident took place around 2 pm when Sub-Inspector Richa Sachan, 25, was on her way home from duty at the Kavi Nagar police station.

She was riding her motorcycle when a a stray dog suddenly came in her path. In an effort to avoid hitting the animal, her bike collided with it, causing her to lose balance and fall on the road, news agency PTI reported.

A car coming from behind ran over her and even though she was wearing helmet she was severely injured, Additional Commissioner of Police, Kavi nagar, Bhaskar Verma told PTI.

Upon receiving information about the accident, a police quickly rushed her to Sarvodaya Hospital, but doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Later in the evening, the young officer was given a guard of honour at Police Lines, Ghaziabad. Following the post-mortem, her body was handed over to her parents, who took her back to their native place for cremation.

In another similar case, a 40-year-old construction worker died in a road accident while trying to avooid hitting a stray dog near Maheshwaram village in Hyderabad.

The victim, identified as T.Balakrishna, was returning from work when a dog suddenly came in front of his two-wheeler. The man, in an attempt to save the stray swerved his two-wheeler and fell down after losing balance. Though the animal did not get hit, the man suffered serious injuries, which led to his death on the spot.