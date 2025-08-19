Female Cop Mowed Down By Car While Trying To Save Stray Dog In Ghaziabad

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesFemale Cop Mowed Down By Car While Trying To Save Stray Dog In Ghaziabad

A 25-year-old sub-Inspector died after falling off her motorcycle while trying to save a stray dog. A car struck her, causing fatal injuries, which ultimately led to her death.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Aug 2025 02:53 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A young police officer lost her life in a tragic road accident while attempting to save a stray dog in Uttar pradesh's Ghaziabad.

According to officials, the accident took place around 2 pm when Sub-Inspector Richa Sachan, 25, was on her way home from duty at the Kavi Nagar police station. 

She was riding her motorcycle when a a stray dog suddenly came in her path. In an effort to avoid hitting the animal, her bike collided with it, causing her to lose balance and fall on the road, news agency PTI reported.

A car coming from behind ran over her and even though she was wearing helmet she was severely injured, Additional Commissioner of Police, Kavi nagar, Bhaskar Verma told PTI.

Upon receiving information about the accident, a police quickly rushed her to Sarvodaya Hospital, but doctors declared her dead on arrival.

"The motorcycle hit a stray dog due to which she lost her balance and fell on the road. A car coming from behind ran over her and despite of wearing helmet she was severely injured," ACP Verma said.

Later in the evening, the young officer was given a guard of honour at Police Lines, Ghaziabad. Following the post-mortem, her body was handed over to her parents, who took her back to their native place for cremation.

In another similar case, a 40-year-old construction worker died in a road accident while trying to avooid hitting a stray dog near Maheshwaram village in Hyderabad.

The victim, identified as T.Balakrishna, was returning from work when a dog suddenly came in front of his two-wheeler. The man, in an attempt to save the stray swerved his two-wheeler and fell down after losing balance. Though the animal did not get hit, the man suffered serious injuries, which led to his death on the spot. 

 

Published at : 19 Aug 2025 02:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ghaziabad UTTAR PRADESH
