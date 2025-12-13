Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesUP BJP Set To Get New Chief, Pankaj Chaudhary’s Appointment All But Certain After Filing Nomination

The seven-time MP, close to Modi and Shah, aims to prepare the party for the 2027 elections. His Kurmi background is strategically important for countering opposition narratives. The official announcement is due December 14.

By : Vivek Rai | Updated at : 13 Dec 2025 06:27 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

After filing his nomination for the post of Uttar Pradesh BJP president, Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary’s appointment is now considered almost certain. Speaking exclusively to ABP News after submitting his papers, Chaudhary said the role comes with a major responsibility and asserted that he would work with full dedication across the state, while preparing the party for the 2027 Assembly elections.

Responding to questions about whether any other leader had filed nominations, Chaudhary said he was not aware of anyone else doing so. He added that he himself had submitted his nomination in five sets. The official announcement of the new state BJP president will be made on December 14 by Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

CM Yogi, Deputy CMs Present During Nomination

Earlier on Saturday afternoon, Chaudhary filed his nomination at the BJP’s state office. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, along with several senior party leaders, were present on the occasion, further strengthening Chaudhary’s position in the race.

Seven-Time MP, Considered Close to Top BJP Leadership

Pankaj Chaudhary submitted his nomination papers to BJP’s state election officer, Mahendra Nath Pandey, a former Union minister, and central election observer Vinod Tawde. Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh was also present during the process.

Chaudhary is a seven-time Member of Parliament from Maharajganj and currently serves as Minister of State for Finance in the Union government. He is regarded as being close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Belonging to the Kurmi community, an influential Other Backward Class in Uttar Pradesh after the Yadavs, Chaudhary is seen as a strategic choice for the BJP, particularly in countering the Samajwadi Party’s PDA narrative.

His political career began at the local level when he served as a municipal corporation member in Gorakhpur from 1989 to 1991. During this period, he also worked for a year as deputy mayor and later went on to serve in the same role in Gorakhpur.

Published at : 13 Dec 2025 06:27 PM (IST)
BJP Pankaj Chaudhary UP News
