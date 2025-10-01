Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities75-Year-Old UP Man Marries Woman Half His Age, Dies The Next Day

75-Year-Old UP Man Marries Woman Half His Age, Dies The Next Day

Sangruram’s health suddenly deteriorated. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Oct 2025 07:51 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A 75-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district died the morning after marrying a woman less than half his age, sparking speculation in his village.

The incident took place in Kuchhmuchh village, where Sangruram, who had been living alone since the death of his first wife last year, tied the knot with 35-year-old Manbhavati, a resident of Jalalpur.

Relatives said Sangruram had no children and sustained himself through farming. Despite family advice against remarriage, he proceeded with the union. On September 29, the couple registered their marriage in court before performing traditional rituals at a temple.

After the ceremony, Manbhavati said her husband had assured her she would manage household responsibilities while he would “take care of the children.” She claimed they spent most of the wedding night in conversation.

Man Declared Dead At Hospital

By the next morning, however, Sangruram’s health suddenly deteriorated. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The sudden death has raised questions in the village, with some dismissing it as natural while others suspect foul play. Sangruram’s relatives, including nephews based in Delhi, have halted the funeral rites until their arrival. Locals have also demanded clarity on whether a police inquiry or post-mortem will be conducted.

Published at : 01 Oct 2025 07:51 AM (IST)
Jaunpur UP Crime UP News
