2 Dead, 4 Wounded As Tractor Overturns In Chambal River During Durga Immersion In Ujjain

2 Dead, 4 Wounded As Tractor Overturns In Chambal River During Durga Immersion In Ujjain

During a Durga idol immersion in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, a tractor overturned in the Chambal River, resulting in two fatalities and four injuries.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Oct 2025 06:01 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Two people died and four were injured as a tractor overturned in the Chambal River during Durga idol immersion in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Thursday. 

Abhishek Ranjan, Additional Superintendent of Police, Ujjain said some young people came for the immersion of idol and suddenly, the trolley and tractor both fell into the river, due to which out of 12 people in the trolley, 8 people came out and 4 have been taken to the hospital.

"Two have lost their lives...I pray that the injured become healthy soon...Everyone reached here immediately...," he added. 

Published at : 02 Oct 2025 05:55 PM (IST)
