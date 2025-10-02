2 Dead, 4 Wounded As Tractor Overturns In Chambal River During Durga Immersion In Ujjain

Two people died and four were injured as a tractor overturned in the Chambal River during Durga idol immersion in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Thursday.

Abhishek Ranjan, Additional Superintendent of Police, Ujjain said some young people came for the immersion of idol and suddenly, the trolley and tractor both fell into the river, due to which out of 12 people in the trolley, 8 people came out and 4 have been taken to the hospital.

Ujjain ASP Abhishek Ranjan says, "...Some young people and children came for the immersion of Mata ji, and suddenly, the trolley and tractor both fell into the…"

"Two have lost their lives...I pray that the injured become healthy soon...Everyone reached here immediately...," he added.