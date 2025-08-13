Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesUday Samant Slams Uddhav Thackeray For Joining Congress, Recalls Balasaheb’s Firm Opposition

Uday Samant Slams Uddhav Thackeray For Joining Congress, Recalls Balasaheb’s Firm Opposition

Maharashtra minister Uday Samant called it “unfortunate” that Uddhav Thackeray allied with Congress, recalling Balasaheb’s fierce opposition, amid speculation over a possible Uddhav-Raj reunion.

By : IANS | Updated at : 13 Aug 2025 02:57 PM (IST)

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) In a sharp critique aimed at Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader Uday Samant on Wednesday said it was “unfortunate” that Balasaheb Thackeray’s son had chosen to ally with the Congress, the very party his father had vehemently opposed.

“The same Balasaheb Thackeray who once said he would shut down the Shiv Sena if it ever joined hands with the Congress, today, it is unfortunate that his own son has allied with them,” Samant said, while speaking to reporters in Mumbai.

His comments came in response to Congress leader and Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala’s statement suggesting that the Congress would have “no objection” if Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray, cousins and estranged leaders of the MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT), respectively, reunited.

Samant, however, was dismissive of the political significance of such a reunion. “That is their internal matter. Even if they come together, it will not affect our government. The people had made up their minds for the Assembly elections, and will now also think carefully during local body polls,” he said.

The political buzz began after Uddhav and Raj Thackeray were seen sharing a stage recently, prompting speculation about a possible alliance or rapprochement. Responding to this, Chennithala said: “Let the brothers come together, that's their personal decision. But whether the MNS becomes part of the MVA will be decided only after internal consultations.”

Congress leaders have begun discussions about seat-sharing and strategy for the upcoming local body elections. While openness to a Thackeray reunion was expressed, the inclusion of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) remains uncertain and subject to future deliberation.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 13 Aug 2025 02:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Maharashtra Politics Balasaheb Thackeray Uday Samant Uddhav Thackeray CONGRESS
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
SC Hears Challenge To Bihar Voter List Verification, Says More Document Options ‘Voter-Friendly’
SC Hears Challenge To Bihar Voter List Verification, Says More Document Options ‘Voter-Friendly’
World
'Enemy Can't Snatch Even A Single Drop...': Shehbaz Sharif Issues New Threat Over Indus Waters Treaty
'Enemy Can't Snatch Even A Single Drop...': Shehbaz Sharif Issues New Threat Over Indus Waters Treaty
Cities
Chief Justice Agrees To Review SC Decision On Stray Dogs: 'I Will Look Into This'
Chief Justice Agrees To Review SC Decision On Stray Dogs: 'I Will Look Into This'
Sports
India Files Formal Bid To Bring 2030 Commonwealth Games To Ahmedabad
India Files Formal Bid To Bring 2030 Commonwealth Games To Ahmedabad
Advertisement

Videos

Haryana Violence: Violent Clashes Erupt in Nuh, Haryana Over Parking Dispute | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Tejashwi Yadav Accuses Election Commission of Bias, Alleges Voter ID Duplication by BJP Leaders | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Security Forces Thwart Infiltration Attempt in Uri; One Soldier Injured | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Preparations in Full Swing for Independence Day; Amit Shah Hoists Tricolor in Delhi | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Political Turmoil Over Voter List Revision and Allegations of Vote Fraud Shake Indian Parliament | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Youth & Spirituality: Why Are Youngsters Taking To Spirituality These Days?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget