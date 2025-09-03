Two Girls Die As Diarrhoea Outbreak Spreads In Waterlogged Nawada Village

— By Aman Raj

Heavy rain in Nawada has left several areas waterlogged, raising serious concerns among residents. The stagnant water has led to poor sanitation, triggering a rapid outbreak of diarrhoea. In Budhaul's Mahadalit Tola under Nawada Town police station limits, two young girls have died as a result.

The victims were identified as Kranti Kumari (8), daughter of Manak Manjhi, and Tanu Kumari (9), daughter of Mukesh Manjhi. Families claim both deaths were caused by diarrhoea. Locals said they had alerted authorities in time, but worsening waterlogging and filth made the situation uncontrollable.

Following reports of the deaths, the district administration and health department swung into action. A medical team was dispatched to Mahadalit Tola and set up a camp to treat affected residents. While some people sought help at private hospitals, others are being treated in the village itself by the government health team.

To contain the spread, health workers have begun spraying bleaching powder across the neighbourhood. Locals say more than a dozen people are down with diarrhoea. However, the health department has not yet officially confirmed the cause of death and is conducting a detailed investigation.

District officials said measures are being taken to control the situation. Teams are working on the ground to improve sanitation and tackle waterlogging. Meanwhile, residents have demanded a permanent drainage system and access to safe drinking water.

The health department is expected to release a full report after its probe. Authorities have urged people to remain cautious and maintain cleanliness to prevent further infections.

Kosi River Erosion Wipes Out Over 100 Homes In Supaul

Meanwhile, in Bihar's Supaul district, the swelling Kosi River has swallowed more than 100 houses across two panchayats, leaving nearly 80 families displaced.

In Balwa Panchayat's Lalganj Ward-13, around 60 houses belonging to 40 families were washed away on Monday night. Floodwaters, two to three feet deep, have spread over a 50-metre stretch of the main road, forcing residents to struggle even to salvage their belongings.

The situation is no different in Dubiyahi Panchayat of Kishanpur block, where erosion continues relentlessly. Belagoth's Ward-8 has been completely consumed by the river, while three-fourths of Ward-7 has already collapsed. Over the past three days, Ward-6 has also come under threat, with more than three dozen homes lost in the past 24 hours alone. Families are now abandoning their homes and moving to safer areas.

In Darbhanga district, rising water levels of the Kosi have flooded several villages in Kiratpur block, cutting off road connectivity between settlements. Fearing further damage, residents living within the river embankments have started shifting to higher ground.

Villagers in Bhandaria, surrounded by floodwater on all sides, say they are effectively trapped, with water flowing over the Bhandaria-Kadwara and Bhandaria-Raghunathpur roads. The lack of boats has left many stranded inside their homes.