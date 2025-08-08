Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Two CRPF Jawans Injured In IED Blast In Jharkhand's Chaibasa

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Aug 2025 02:06 PM (IST)

Two CRPF jawans were seriously injured in an IED blast triggered by suspected Maoists in the Chaibasa district of Jharkhand on Thursday, said the police.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 08 Aug 2025 02:06 PM (IST)
