Two CRPF Jawans Injured In IED Blast In Jharkhand's Chaibasa
Two CRPF jawans were seriously injured in an IED blast triggered by suspected Maoists in the Chaibasa district of Jharkhand on Thursday, said the police.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
