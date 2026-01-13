Two Brothers Refuelling Bolero Killed By Speeding Car On Yamuna Expressway In Greater Noida

Greater Noida: Two brothers lost their lives after being run over by a speeding car on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida. The incident occurred while they were refuelling their Bolero vehicle, when a high-speed Honda City rammed into them.

Following the accident, villagers staged a protest by gheraoing the NPX police outpost, demanding compensation for the victims’ families and the immediate arrest of the accused driver. Upon receiving information, the ADCP, along with other senior officials and a heavy police force, reached the spot and pacified the protesters. The police have seized the car involved in the accident and arrested the driver.

Honda City Crushed Victims In Greater Noida

Gaurav Sharma, a resident of Kondli Bangar village under the Knowledge Park police station limits, had gone shopping with his family in his Bolero car. While returning, shortly after crossing the zero point of the Yamuna Expressway, the vehicle ran out of diesel. Gaurav sent his family members home in an e-rickshaw, while his elder brother Manoj Sharma’s son remained seated in the car. Gaurav then called his elder brother Manoj, who runs a momo stall near Kondli village, to bring diesel.

As the two brothers were pouring diesel into the vehicle, a speeding Honda City car hit and crushed them. Locals rushed to the spot after the accident. The police shifted the injured to a private hospital, where doctors declared them dead. The bodies were sent for post-mortem after completing legal formalities.

Hit-And-Run Accused Arrested

On Monday, a large number of family members and villagers gathered at the NPX police outpost and staged a protest for several hours, demanding compensation and the arrest of the accused. Greater Noida ADCP Sudhir Kumar informed them that the accused had been arrested and assured them that compensation would be provided at the earliest.

The tragedy has plunged the family into deep grief. Manoj Sharma is survived by four children, while Gaurav Sharma leaves behind one daughter and two sons. Manoj’s sister, a resident of Jalpura, was scheduled to arrive for a family ceremony, preparations for which had prompted Gaurav to go shopping with his family. The joyous occasion turned into mourning after the incident.

The accused driver, who fled the scene after the accident, was later tracked through electronic surveillance. Police arrested Siddharth Katyayan, a resident of Lots Zink Society in Sector-168, and seized the car involved.

The incident once again highlights the dangers of overspeeding and the urgent need for stricter road safety measures. The untimely death of the two brothers has left the entire family devastated.