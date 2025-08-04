Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesTwo Arrested In Odisha Self-Immolation Case, Including ABVP State Leader

Two Arrested In Odisha Self-Immolation Case, Including ABVP State Leader

An ABVP leader and another individual have been arrested after a 20-year-old Odisha student died by self-immolation following alleged inaction on her sexual harassment complaints.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Aug 2025 11:32 AM (IST)

In the case of an Odisha student who self-immolated, the state police have arrested two individuals, including the state joint secretary of the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). The girl was angered by the neglect of her sexual harassment complaint against a senior faculty member.

The 20-year-old, a second-year B.Ed student at Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in Balasore, died on July 15, two days after setting herself ablaze outside the Principal's office. She had reportedly suffered 90% burn injuries.

Link With The ABVP

Those arrested include ABVP’s Odisha joint secretary, Subhat Sandeep Nayak, and another individual, Jyoti Prakash Biswal. According to investigators, both were present at the time the young woman took the extreme step in early July — a desperate act reportedly triggered by the college administration’s refusal to act on her repeated complaints.

Police say the student had accused the Head of the Department, Sameer Ranjan Sahoo, of sexually harassing her over an extended period. Her allegations included coercion for sexual favours, veiled threats about academic consequences, and relentless psychological torment.

Despite lodging formal complaints, including to the college's Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), the student reportedly received no support. Instead, authorities say, she was subjected to pressure and humiliation.

Statement From The Family

On the day of the incident, she had a meeting with the college Principal, Dillip Ghose. Investigators believe the encounter was the final blow. According to her family's statement in the FIR, she was allegedly told by the Principal that if she didn’t retract her complaint, it would drive her to suicide. Tragically, that became the reality.

The investigation further revealed a troubling development: the accused faculty member, Sahoo, had allegedly organized a student group to rally against the victim, intensifying the pressure on her and the administration.

Both Sahoo and Principal Ghose were arrested earlier and have since been suspended from their positions. They are facing serious charges, including abetment of suicide, sexual harassment, and outraging the modesty of a woman.

Published at : 04 Aug 2025 11:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sexual Harassment Student Protest Odisha Police Balasore News Fakir Mohan College Odisha Student Suicide Self-immolation Case ABVP Leader Arrested College Principal Arrested
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Shibu Soren: The Giant Of Jharkhand Who Fought For Tribal Rights
Shibu Soren: The Giant Of Jharkhand Who Fought For Tribal Rights
World
India Financing War By Buying Russian Oil, Claims Trump Aide: ‘It Is Not Acceptable’
India Financing War By Buying Russian Oil, Claims Trump Aide: ‘It Is Not Acceptable’
Movies
Ajay Devgn’s Son Of Sardaar 2 Mints ₹25.15 Cr In 3 Days, Struggles To Match Housefull 5 & Bhool Chuk Maaf
Ajay Devgn’s Son Of Sardaar 2 Mints ₹25.15 Cr In 3 Days, Struggles To Match Housefull 5 & Bhool Chuk Maaf
India
‘Scandalous, Anti-National’: Mamata, TMC Allege Delhi Police Called Bengali A ‘Bangladeshi Language’; BJP Defends
‘Anti-National’: Mamata Alleges Delhi Police Called Bengali ‘Bangladeshi Language’; BJP Defends
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Shocking Risky Biker Stunts In Nainital Amid Landslide; Russia Battles Storms And Floods
Breaking News: Massive Crowds Flock to Shiva Temples for Final Shravan Monday | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Fatal Car Accident in Rohtas, Bihar — One Woman Dies, Three Injured | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Sadhvi Pragya Links Green Color to Terrorism, Ignites Heated Debate | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Prayagraj Floods Worsen as Ganga and Yamuna Overflow; Police Officer’s Unique Response Goes Viral
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
With A Single Tariff, Trump May Have Undermined Years Of India-US Ties And Boosted China | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget