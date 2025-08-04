Two Arrested In Odisha Self-Immolation Case, Including ABVP State Leader

In the case of an Odisha student who self-immolated, the state police have arrested two individuals, including the state joint secretary of the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). The girl was angered by the neglect of her sexual harassment complaint against a senior faculty member.

The 20-year-old, a second-year B.Ed student at Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in Balasore, died on July 15, two days after setting herself ablaze outside the Principal's office. She had reportedly suffered 90% burn injuries.

Link With The ABVP

Those arrested include ABVP’s Odisha joint secretary, Subhat Sandeep Nayak, and another individual, Jyoti Prakash Biswal. According to investigators, both were present at the time the young woman took the extreme step in early July — a desperate act reportedly triggered by the college administration’s refusal to act on her repeated complaints.

Police say the student had accused the Head of the Department, Sameer Ranjan Sahoo, of sexually harassing her over an extended period. Her allegations included coercion for sexual favours, veiled threats about academic consequences, and relentless psychological torment.

Despite lodging formal complaints, including to the college's Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), the student reportedly received no support. Instead, authorities say, she was subjected to pressure and humiliation.

Statement From The Family

On the day of the incident, she had a meeting with the college Principal, Dillip Ghose. Investigators believe the encounter was the final blow. According to her family's statement in the FIR, she was allegedly told by the Principal that if she didn’t retract her complaint, it would drive her to suicide. Tragically, that became the reality.

The investigation further revealed a troubling development: the accused faculty member, Sahoo, had allegedly organized a student group to rally against the victim, intensifying the pressure on her and the administration.

Both Sahoo and Principal Ghose were arrested earlier and have since been suspended from their positions. They are facing serious charges, including abetment of suicide, sexual harassment, and outraging the modesty of a woman.