PM Modi Expresses Grief As 31 Dead In TVK Rally Stampede, CM Stalin To Visit Karur: Top Updates
Prime Minister Modi conveyed his sorrow over the tragic stampede at actor Vijay's rally in Karur, which resulted in the deaths of at least 29 people, including children.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief as at least 31 people, including children, were killed in a stampede during TVK chief Vijay's rally on Saturday in Karur.
As the evening crowd swelled, the narrow streets became dangerously overcrowded. Despite Vijay’s earlier appeal urging children and the elderly to watch his campaign from home, several families turned up in large numbers. The congestion led to severe suffocation and fainting among attendees, with many collapsing on the spot.
Former Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader V Senthil Balaji confirmed 31 casualties while 58 people have been admitted.
"The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time. Praying for a swift recovery to all those injured," Modi said in a post on X.
TVK Rally Stampede: Updates
- Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin held an urgent meeting in Chennai over the stampede. Earlier, he expressed concern over the incident, and will visit Karur on Sunday to meet the victims and take stock of the situation.
- Doctors from Namakkal and Selam districts have been called to Karur, and private hospitals have been advised not to charge for admission, Balaji said while speaking to reporters in Karur. As of now, 46 persons are in a private hospital, and 12 persons are admitted to a government hospital for treatment.
- Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said he has instructed party volunteers to form a human chain and coordinate in providing assistance.
- Governor RN Ravi expressed condolence to the families of victims who died in the stampede. "Deeply pained and anguished by the tragic loss of innocent lives, including children, during a political rally in Karur. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families in this time of grief and prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured," read the post by Raj Bhavan on X.