PM Modi Expresses Grief As 31 Dead In TVK Rally Stampede, CM Stalin To Visit Karur: Top Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief as at least 31 people, including children, were killed in a stampede during TVK chief Vijay's rally on Saturday in Karur.

As the evening crowd swelled, the narrow streets became dangerously overcrowded. Despite Vijay’s earlier appeal urging children and the elderly to watch his campaign from home, several families turned up in large numbers. The congestion led to severe suffocation and fainting among attendees, with many collapsing on the spot.

Former Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader V Senthil Balaji confirmed 31 casualties while 58 people have been admitted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sorrow on loss of lives and wished speedy recovery for the injured.

"The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time. Praying for a swift recovery to all those injured," Modi said in a post on X.

TVK Rally Stampede: Updates