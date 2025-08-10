Railways Cancels Multiple Trains in August–September; Check Status Before You Travel

Millions travel by train every day in India, with the railway network connecting even the most remote regions. However, due to track repairs and technical work, several trains have been cancelled this August and September, disrupting travel plans for many passengers.

If you have a trip planned, it’s crucial to check your train’s status beforehand to avoid last-minute hassles.

Fully Cancelled Trains

18175/18176 Hatia–Jharsuguda–Hatia MEMU Express – Cancelled from 18 Aug to 10 Sept 2025.

17007 Charlapalli–Darbhanga Express (via Ranchi) – Cancelled on 26 Aug & 9 Sept 2025.

17008 Darbhanga–Charlapalli Express (via Ranchi) – Cancelled on 29 Aug & 12 Sept 2025.

18523 Visakhapatnam–Varanasi Express (via Ranchi) – Cancelled on 27 Aug, 31 Aug, 7 Sept & 10 Sept 2025.

18524 Varanasi–Visakhapatnam Express (via Ranchi) – Cancelled on 28 Aug, 1 Sept, 8 Sept & 11 Sept 2025.

17005 Hyderabad–Raxaul Express (via Ranchi) – Cancelled on 28 Aug 2025.

17006 Raxaul–Hyderabad Express (via Ranchi) – Cancelled on 31 Aug 2025.

07051 Charlapalli–Raxaul Special (via Ranchi) – Cancelled on 30 Aug 2025.

07052 Raxaul–Charlapalli Special (via Ranchi) – Cancelled on 2 Sept 2025.

07005 Charlapalli–Raxaul Special (via Ranchi) – Cancelled on 1 Sept 2025.

07006 Raxaul–Charlapalli Special (via Ranchi) – Cancelled on 4 Sept 2025.

18310 Jammu Tawi–Sambalpur Express (via Ranchi) – Cancelled on 7 Sept 2025.

18309 Sambalpur–Jammu Tawi Express (via Ranchi) – Cancelled on 9 Sept 2025.

13425 Malda Town–Surat Express (via Ranchi) – Cancelled on 6 Sept 2025.

13426 Surat–Malda Town Express (via Ranchi) – Cancelled on 8 Sept 2025.

15028 Gorakhpur–Sambalpur Express – Cancelled on 8 Sept 2025.

15027 Sambalpur–Gorakhpur Express – Cancelled on 9 Sept 2025.

Short-Terminated Trains

15028 Gorakhpur–Sambalpur Express – Will terminate at Hatia on 23, 25, 27, 29 & 31 Aug 2025 (no service between Hatia and Sambalpur).

15027 Sambalpur–Gorakhpur Express – Will start from Hatia on 24, 26, 28, 30 Aug & 1 Sept 2025 (no service between Sambalpur and Hatia).

Passengers are advised to verify train status on the official Indian Railways website or app before travelling.