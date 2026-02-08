Traffic Advisory Issued For DU North Campus Area Till 10 pm-Check Details

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Commuters have been advised to avoid several roads and junctions around Delhi University’s North Campus on Sunday due to the centenary celebrations of Shri Ram College of Commerce. In an advisory, the Delhi Traffic Police said traffic restrictions and diversions will be in force from 3 pm to 10 pm to manage crowd movement and ensure security. Motorists have been urged to plan alternate routes and stay clear of the affected zone during the evening hours to prevent delays.

Roads & Junctions To Avoid

The traffic police have advised commuters to avoid Chhatra Marg, University Road, Sudhir Bose Marg, Guru Tegh Bahadur Road and Mall Road during the restricted hours. Key junctions expected to face congestion and diversions include St Stephen’s College crossing, Hindu College crossing, Kranti Chowk, Patel Chest and Mall Road junction.

Motorists approaching Mall Road should avoid routes leading towards Chhatra Marg and University Road, as diversions will be implemented at both T-points. Vehicles coming from Guru Tegh Bahadur Road and Vijay Nagar Road towards Chhatra Marg are also advised to take alternate routes, as traffic will be redirected away from Patel Chest.

Diversions Likely, Parking Strictly Discouraged

Traffic approaching University Road and the Rugby Ground from MCD Chowk, Malka Ganj and Bonta Park should avoid the St Stephen’s College signal, where diversions will be enforced towards Kranti Chowk and Guru Tegh Bahadur Road. These junctions are expected to witness heavy regulation depending on crowd density.

The advisory also warns commuters not to park vehicles on roadside stretches in and around the North Campus, as this could severely disrupt traffic flow. Emergency vehicles will be exempted from restrictions and allowed uninterrupted movement.