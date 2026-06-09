Top Officials Review Amarnath Yatra Arrangements Along Jammu-Srinagar Highway

Jammu: Ahead of the 57-day Amarnath Yatra, senior officials took a review of security, infrastructure and pilgrim arrangements along the strategic Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, the key route for thousands of devotees heading to the Kashmir Valley.

Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar and Jammu Zone Inspector General of Police Bhim Sen Tuti inspected various facilities at Yatri Niwas, Chanderkote, including accommodation, sanitation, drinking water supply, power availability, medical facilities and security arrangements, an official spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Besides assessing the progress of the National Highway-44 four-laning project from Nashri to Banihal in Ramban district, he said they also reviewed arrangements at langar sites at Chanderkote, Yatra Camp Lamber and other designated locations along the route.

Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Mohammad Alyas Khan, briefed Kumar and Tuti regarding the comprehensive arrangements for pilgrims undertaking the annual holy pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine, scheduled to start on July 3, the spokesman said.

Reviewing arrangements at Yatri Niwas, Chanderkote, Kumar directed all stakeholder departments to ensure completion of the remaining works and establishment of all essential facilities before June 20.

He emphasised the installation of adequate toilet units at identified locations, proper sanitation and waste management systems, uninterrupted power supply, sufficient bedding capacity and efficient management of langar facilities, the spokesman said.

Kumar also directed the SDRF to remain fully prepared to respond promptly to any situation during the yatra period.

Instructing the Fire and Emergency Services Department to ensure necessary fire safety measures at key locations, he directed it to maintain readiness of fire tenders and emergency response teams.

Kumar also reviewed the timing and movement plan of both Pahalgam-bound and Baltal-bound yatra convoys.

Taking stock of preparations at Yatra Camp Lamber, he directed all concerned departments to expedite the work and ensure completion of all pending arrangements by June 20.

The divisional commissioner also reviewed the road and tunnel construction projects and directed the Project Director, NHAI, to expedite and complete the ongoing works on the Digdool–Panthyal tunnel stretch, Magarkote–Ramsoo Viaduct and other key infrastructure projects nearing completion, the spokesman said.

Kumar and Tuti also held a detailed discussion on security arrangements, emphasising coordination and measures for the safe and smooth conduct of the annual pilgrimage.

The divisional commissioner directed the deputy commissioner and the senior superintendent of police to personally monitor all the arrangements for the successful conduct of the Yatra, the spokesman said. PTI TAS SHS