Thrissur Man Arrested After Charred Body Found Over Unnatural Sex Dispute

Thrissur Man Arrested After Charred Body Found Over Unnatural Sex Dispute

Although the identity of the deceased has not yet been ascertained, police suspect the murder occurred following a dispute over unnatural sex.

By : PTI | Updated at : 06 Oct 2025 02:07 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Thrissur (Kerala), Oct 6 (PTI) A 61-year-old man was arrested in connection with the discovery of a partially charred body at a rented room in Chowannur in this district, police said on Monday.

The arrested accused, Sunny of Chowannur, has a past criminal record and was involved in two murder cases in 2003 and 2005, they said.

Although the identity of the deceased has not yet been ascertained, police suspect the murder occurred following a dispute over unnatural sex.

On Sunday evening, locals noticed smoke coming from the rented room where Sunny stayed.

Kunnamkulam police rushed to the spot and found a half-charred body.

Sunny, who had gone absconding, was arrested later that night from the Thrissur Sakthan bus stand.

“Sunny claimed he did not know much about the deceased. He befriended him at a liquor outlet and brought him to his room on Sunday,” a police officer said.

According to police, Sunny forced the deceased into unnatural sex.

Following a dispute, he attacked the victim, who is suspected of having died from the injuries.

Sunny then allegedly set the room on fire using inflammable liquid.

“We have recovered CCTV footage showing Sunny and the deceased together on Sunday. He lured the victim to his room on the pretext of consuming liquor together,” the officer said.

Police said Sunny had a violent past. “In 2003, he was involved in the murder of a relative. In 2005, he committed a murder similar to the present case over unnatural sex. He was convicted in one of the cases and released from jail a few years ago,” officials said.

Sunny was recently working as a security guard at a shop in Thrissur.

The Kunnamkulam police, who initially registered a case of unnatural death, said they have altered charges by including murder offence and arraigned Sunny as the accused.

Efforts are on to identify the deceased, whose age is estimated to be around 35. CCTV footage has been circulated to all police stations as part of the probe.

The body has been shifted to Thrissur Medical College for postmortem. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 06 Oct 2025 02:07 PM (IST)
Thrissur Kerala
