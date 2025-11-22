Three Workers Killed After Boiler Blast At Cement Factory In Beawar, Ajmer

A major industrial accident occurred on Friday at a cement factory in Beawar, Ajmer district of Rajasthan. Three workers lost their lives after a boiler reportedly exploded, causing extremely hot material to fall on labourers working below. The sudden blast triggered chaos inside the plant, with workers screaming for help as the situation unfolded.

All three deceased workers were residents of Uttar Pradesh.

Police Send Bodies For Postmortem, Begin Investigation

Police reached the spot soon after being alerted and sent the bodies for postmortem. Authorities have ordered a detailed investigation into the cause of the blast. Preliminary assessment suggests serious negligence, as an unexpected boiler explosion of this magnitude raises questions about safety standards inside the factory. Families of the deceased workers have also been informed.

Victims Identified

The three workers who died were identified as Ajay Kumar (21), Pappu Kumar (25), and Govind Maurya (22), all from Uttar Pradesh. Tragically, for Govind and Ajay, Friday was their first day on the job, and no one expected that their first shift would become their last. Pappu had been working at the cement factory for about a month.

All three were directly under the plant section where the boiler exploded. The scorching material, at thousands of degrees, fell on them, leaving them with more than 90% burns. They died in severe agony within moments.

Cause Of The Accident

According to police officials, the blast took place around 11 pm when the boiler in the cement plant suddenly ruptured. The molten material from the boiler poured downward, hitting the workers standing below. The high-temperature substance caused fatal injuries on impact.

Panic swept through the entire facility immediately after the explosion.

Case Registered Against Factory Management

Beawar police soon arrived at the scene, brought the situation under control, and sent the bodies for autopsy. A case of negligence is being registered against the factory management. Authorities will also investigate why adequate safety measures for workers were not in place.