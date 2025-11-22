Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesThree Workers Killed After Boiler Blast At Cement Factory In Beawar, Ajmer

Three Workers Killed After Boiler Blast At Cement Factory In Beawar, Ajmer

Three workers from Uttar Pradesh died in a tragic boiler explosion at a cement factory in Beawar, Rajasthan.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Nov 2025 10:45 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A major industrial accident occurred on Friday at a cement factory in Beawar, Ajmer district of Rajasthan. Three workers lost their lives after a boiler reportedly exploded, causing extremely hot material to fall on labourers working below. The sudden blast triggered chaos inside the plant, with workers screaming for help as the situation unfolded.

All three deceased workers were residents of Uttar Pradesh.

Police Send Bodies For Postmortem, Begin Investigation

Police reached the spot soon after being alerted and sent the bodies for postmortem. Authorities have ordered a detailed investigation into the cause of the blast. Preliminary assessment suggests serious negligence, as an unexpected boiler explosion of this magnitude raises questions about safety standards inside the factory. Families of the deceased workers have also been informed.

Victims Identified

The three workers who died were identified as Ajay Kumar (21), Pappu Kumar (25), and Govind Maurya (22), all from Uttar Pradesh. Tragically, for Govind and Ajay, Friday was their first day on the job, and no one expected that their first shift would become their last. Pappu had been working at the cement factory for about a month.

All three were directly under the plant section where the boiler exploded. The scorching material, at thousands of degrees, fell on them, leaving them with more than 90% burns. They died in severe agony within moments.

Cause Of The Accident

According to police officials, the blast took place around 11 pm when the boiler in the cement plant suddenly ruptured. The molten material from the boiler poured downward, hitting the workers standing below. The high-temperature substance caused fatal injuries on impact.

Panic swept through the entire facility immediately after the explosion.

Case Registered Against Factory Management

Beawar police soon arrived at the scene, brought the situation under control, and sent the bodies for autopsy. A case of negligence is being registered against the factory management. Authorities will also investigate why adequate safety measures for workers were not in place.

Published at : 22 Nov 2025 10:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Beawar News Beawar Accident Rajasthan Boiler Blast Ajmer Cement Factory Accident Boiler Explosion Rajasthan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Welcomes NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani To First White House Meeting: Key Takeaways
Trump Welcomes Mamdani To First White House Meeting: Key Takeaways
Election 2025
'Slap In Face Of Bihar People': RJD, Prashant Kishor Slam NDA After Formation Of New Cabinet
'Slap In Face Of Bihar People': RJD, Prashant Kishor Slam NDA After Formation Of New Cabinet
India
India Reopens Tourist Visas For Chinese Nationals As Relations Thaw After LAC Standoff: Report
India Reopens Tourist Visas For Chinese Nationals As Relations Thaw After LAC Standoff: Report
Celebrities
Shraddha Kapoor's Brother, Siddhant Kapoor Summoned By Mumbai Police In Rs 252-Crore Drugs Case
Shraddha Kapoor's Brother, Siddhant Kapoor Summoned By Mumbai Police In Rs 252-Crore Drugs Case
Advertisement

Videos

PM Modi Set To Depart For South Africa To Attend G20 Summit And Hold Key Bilateral Meetings
Political Clash Escalates In Bengal As BJP Says Mamata Fears Losing Power Over SIR Process
Speeding Car Runs Over Woman Near Prem Mandir In Vrindavan, CCTV Shows Overtaking Gone Wrong
Assam Elephant Rescue, Mohan Bhagwat’s Big Statement And Major National Incidents Spark Debate
PM Kisan Crop Insurance Scheme Expanded; Farmers To Get Relief For Wildlife Damage And Disasters
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does The ‘AI Bubble’ Actually Exist? And If It Does, When Will It Burst?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget