Thieves Pose As Guests At Gurugram Engagement, Flee With Cash, Jewellery Worth Over Rs 30 Lakh

A shocking theft has come to light from Sohna in Gurugram, where thieves targeted a family function by posing as guests and made off with cash and jewellery worth several lakhs of rupees.

The incident took place during the engagement ceremony of Ranveer Saini, son of local businessman Deshraj Saini, on November 28. The wedding was scheduled for November 30. During the function, jewellery worth around ₹16 lakh, gifted by the bride’s family, and nearly ₹15.5 lakh in cash kept for wedding preparations were present at the house.

According to the family, Deshraj Saini had kept the cash and jewellery in a bag with him throughout the event. Unbeknownst to him, two thieves dressed in formal attire had been closely watching the bag. Taking advantage of the crowd, they managed to steal it and flee within moments.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed at and outside the venue. The footage shows one of the accused exiting the premises wearing a white shirt and concealing the bag inside his coat, while the other waits outside on a motorcycle. The two are then seen escaping together.

The family informed Sohna police immediately after the theft, but alleged that no concrete action was taken for nearly 10 days. With no progress in the case, Deshraj Saini approached Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini, seeking intervention.

Following the Chief Minister’s intervention, Gurugram Police Commissioner Vikas Arora reportedly reprimanded the local police, after which action was initiated. One of the accused’s brothers has been detained for questioning.

Police sources said both accused are believed to be residents of Madhya Pradesh, though the main suspects are still absconding. Gurugram Police declined to comment further on the case.