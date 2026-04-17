Thar Stunt Turns Nightmare: Drunk Girl Falls Off Moving SUV, Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Girl falls from moving Thar roof during attempted stunt.

Driver accelerated vehicle, causing intoxicated girl to lose balance.

Dangerous stunt on public road sparks outrage online.

Videos of people performing stunts under the influence of alcohol often go viral on social media. A similar video is currently making rounds online. The viral clip shows a dangerous stunt in which a girl, allegedly intoxicated, sits on the roof of a Thar SUV. Meanwhile, the driver, attempting to show off, suddenly accelerates the vehicle. As a result, the girl, unable to maintain her balance due to intoxication, falls off the roof.

The video has shocked viewers and also sparked anger, as even a small mistake in such situations can lead to a serious accident.

Thar Roof Stunt Goes Wrong

In the viral video shared on social media platform X by an account named @pradeepgr63, two girls can be seen sitting on the roof of a Thar. Both appear to be heavily intoxicated. As one of the girls tries to steady herself, the driver suddenly moves the vehicle forward to perform a stunt. Due to the sudden jerk, the girl loses her balance and falls off the back of the moving car.

लड़की पूरी तरह से दारू के नशे में धुत्त है वह थार की छत पर बैठ जाती और ड्राइवर स्टंट कराने की कोशिश करता है लड़की तुरंत नीचे जाकर गिरती है।



ऐसे शराबियों के साथ में ऐसा होना बहुत जरूरी होता है ,अब आगे से ये कभी ऊपर नहीं बैठेगी 😂 pic.twitter.com/HisY39UjXy — Pradeep Chaudhary (@pradeepgr63) April 16, 2026

The incident is said to have taken place at night, being performed on a public road. The video clearly shows how a moment of carelessness could have resulted in serious injuries or a major accident. After the fall, people nearby are seen rushing towards the girl to check on her.

Social Media Reacts With Outrage

As soon as the video surfaced, users flooded the comments section, calling the act irresponsible. One user wrote, “It’s funny, but actually very dangerous.” Another commented, “Stunts look good in movies, but on roads they only break bones.”

Others pointed out the risks of performing such acts under the influence, saying even a small mistake can cause severe damage. Some users remarked that one should never drink to the extent that it leads to such incidents on the road.

While a few people responded humorously, most users criticized the act, calling it reckless rather than brave. Many also demanded strict action against those involved in making such videos.