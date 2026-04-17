The video shows two intoxicated girls on the roof of a Thar SUV. The driver accelerates suddenly, causing one girl to fall off the moving vehicle.
Thar Stunt Turns Nightmare: Drunk Girl Falls Off Moving SUV, Viral Video Sparks Outrage
A viral video shows an intoxicated girl falling off a moving Thar while attempting a risky rooftop stunt. The clip has sparked outrage online, with users calling it reckless and dangerous.
- Girl falls from moving Thar roof during attempted stunt.
- Driver accelerated vehicle, causing intoxicated girl to lose balance.
- Dangerous stunt on public road sparks outrage online.
Videos of people performing stunts under the influence of alcohol often go viral on social media. A similar video is currently making rounds online. The viral clip shows a dangerous stunt in which a girl, allegedly intoxicated, sits on the roof of a Thar SUV. Meanwhile, the driver, attempting to show off, suddenly accelerates the vehicle. As a result, the girl, unable to maintain her balance due to intoxication, falls off the roof.
The video has shocked viewers and also sparked anger, as even a small mistake in such situations can lead to a serious accident.
Thar Roof Stunt Goes Wrong
In the viral video shared on social media platform X by an account named @pradeepgr63, two girls can be seen sitting on the roof of a Thar. Both appear to be heavily intoxicated. As one of the girls tries to steady herself, the driver suddenly moves the vehicle forward to perform a stunt. Due to the sudden jerk, the girl loses her balance and falls off the back of the moving car.
लड़की पूरी तरह से दारू के नशे में धुत्त है वह थार की छत पर बैठ जाती और ड्राइवर स्टंट कराने की कोशिश करता है लड़की तुरंत नीचे जाकर गिरती है।— Pradeep Chaudhary (@pradeepgr63) April 16, 2026
ऐसे शराबियों के साथ में ऐसा होना बहुत जरूरी होता है ,अब आगे से ये कभी ऊपर नहीं बैठेगी 😂 pic.twitter.com/HisY39UjXy
The incident is said to have taken place at night, being performed on a public road. The video clearly shows how a moment of carelessness could have resulted in serious injuries or a major accident. After the fall, people nearby are seen rushing towards the girl to check on her.
Social Media Reacts With Outrage
As soon as the video surfaced, users flooded the comments section, calling the act irresponsible. One user wrote, “It’s funny, but actually very dangerous.” Another commented, “Stunts look good in movies, but on roads they only break bones.”
Others pointed out the risks of performing such acts under the influence, saying even a small mistake can cause severe damage. Some users remarked that one should never drink to the extent that it leads to such incidents on the road.
While a few people responded humorously, most users criticized the act, calling it reckless rather than brave. Many also demanded strict action against those involved in making such videos.
Related Video
Breaking: akhilesh yadav attacks bjp over women quota bill and governance issues in lok sabha debate
Frequently Asked Questions
What happens in the viral video?
Where did this incident take place?
The incident is said to have occurred at night on a public road.
What was the public reaction to the video?
Viewers were shocked and angered, calling the stunt irresponsible and dangerous. Many demanded strict action against those involved.
What are the dangers highlighted by this incident?
The video highlights the risks of performing stunts under the influence of alcohol, emphasizing that even a small mistake can lead to severe accidents or injuries.