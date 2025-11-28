Love, Betrayal & Tragedy: Telangana Techie Dies Soon After Returning From UK For Marriage

A shocking incident has been reported from Telangana’s Nizamabad district, where a talented software engineer died by suicide after his relationship fell apart. The distraught family later staged a protest with his body placed in a freezer, triggering tension in the region.

Police eventually intervened and assured the family of necessary legal action, including charges of abetment to suicide against the woman’s parents, before the situation was brought under control.

Engineer Returned From UK for Marriage

The deceased was identified as 29-year-old N. Srikanth Reddy, who had recently returned to India from the United Kingdom hoping to marry the woman he loved. According to sources, he was devastated to learn that her parents had already married her off to someone else. Heartbroken and feeling betrayed, Srikanth consumed poison on November 6, 2025.

Family Protests With Body on Police Vehicle

He was rushed to a private hospital in Hyderabad, but despite treatment, he passed away. Instead of proceeding with the final rites, the family placed his body in a freezer and headed towards the woman’s village, Tallarampur, to protest. When police attempted to stop them within the Ergatla police station limits, the family placed the freezer on a police vehicle and staged a sit-in on the road, leading to major traffic disruption.

Police Promise Action Under IPC Section 306

After hours of negotiations, police assured the family of appropriate legal action, including abetment to suicide charges under Section 306 of the IPC. The protest was then called off, and the body was sent for post-mortem examination. Police have launched an investigation and begun searching for the accused.