HomeCities‘Telangana Will Write Death Order’: Revanth Reddy Warns Rahul Gandhi's Critics; CMO Issues Clarification

Telangana CMO clarified that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's controversial remark about writing "death orders" for Rahul Gandhi's opponents was a figurative expression.

By : ANI | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 12:15 AM (IST)

New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Hours after Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's controversial remarks pertaining to those opposed to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's views, Telangana CMO clarified that the Chief Minister used a figurative political expression while addressing a gathering at Jantar Mantar to emphasise state's strong resolve to defeat "anti-democratic forces" through "democratic means".

The CMO release said that some media platforms have quoted a line of the Chief Minister, "which is stripped of full context," and is leading to "inaccurate interpretation".

"We would like to clarify that this quote, as shared, is incomplete and stripped of its full context, leading to a misleading and inaccurate interpretation. The Hon'ble Chief Minister, while addressing a gathering at Jantar Mantar, used a figurative political expression to emphasize Telangana's strong resolve to defeat regressive and anti-democratic forces through democratic means. His comments were in the context of fighting for backward class reservations and protecting constitutional values--not as a threat or literal statement," the CMO said.

It said Telangana has always stood for democratic principles, pluralism, and constructive political discourse.

The Chief Minister's controversial remarks have gone viral. "Whoever it is, whether rich or in any position, if he comes against Rahul Gandhi's command or rule, Telangana is going to write his death order. We have come here to Jantar Mantar to spread Rahul's message across the country," Revanth Reddy had said.

Congress leaders said they held a protest in Delhi to press for immediate assent to the bill passed by the Telangana government to ensure 42% reservation for OBCs in education, employment, and local governance.

Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X that the Telangana Government and Congress sat on a dharna in Delhi today, demanding that the President assent to the law reserving 42% for backward classes in education, employment and local government.

"This law is a major advance towards the Constitution's vision of social justice, grounded in data from the caste census. I am grateful to INDIA leaders who voiced their support, and hope the Hon'ble President will take note and assent," Rahul Gandhi said.

"This fight is not just for Telangana. It is a collective fight to ensure that Indians from marginalized communities have their rightful share in power and progress," he added. (ANI)

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 06 Aug 2025 11:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Telangana Revanth Reddy MALLIKARJUN KHARGE RAHUL GANDHI CONGRESS
