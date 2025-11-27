Teen Molested By Physical Education Teacher In Jalandhar, Arrested

After a shameful act in Paras Estate, now a similar serious case has come to light in a village under Chowki Kishangarh, Jalandhar.

A physical education teacher of the Senior Secondary School tried to molest a 16-year-old girl, who is a student of class 10.

According to the report, the girl saved her life with great difficulty. After this, she narrated the incident to the school principal and her family. Based on the statements of the girl's father, the police have registered a case.

In the complaint given to the police, the girl said that when I was going to meet the teacher, I met Master Rajinder Kumar (son of Balbir Kumar, resident of Beas village) on the way. He took me with him near the beauty lab room. I thought I had to talk to him. But when Master Rajinder called me inside and asked me to close the door, he grabbed me from behind and started forcibly touching me.

The girl somehow freed herself from his clutches and started crying loudly. She immediately told this to the Principal Suman Sharma. After this, in the presence of teachers Jaswinder Kaur and Arshipal Singh, the Rajinder was called and scolded and during this he also admitted his mistake.

Public Anger, Demand For Immediate Arrest

The girl said that once she reached home she was very scared. Somehow she told her mother.

The family of the girl is very angry and a complaint was registered in Kishangarh post about this.

The police have registered a case and started searching for the accused.

Reportedly, a few days ago, a similar act occurred with a 13-year-old girl and she was killed.

With this incident, not only is the name of the government school getting tarnished but the village is also taking a beating. The entire village and its people have demanded that the accused be arrested as soon as possible and given strict punishment.

When police station in-charge Ramandeep Singh and Kishangarh post in-charge Narinder spoke about this incident, they said that based on the statements of the girl's father, a case has been registered against Rajinder Kumar (son of Balbir Kumar, resident of Beas village). The police arrested the accused and presented him in the honorable court, where he has been ordered to be sent to jail for 14 days of judicial remand.

They also said that this matter is being investigated thoroughly. If any other accused is found in this, legal action will be taken against him as well.